Watch Live: Karen Read hearing to help set ground rules for upcoming second trial

The Karen Read case is back in a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday as the judge works to establish what evidence will be allowed to be used in the second trial, which is scheduled to get underway with jury selection in two weeks.

You can watch the hearing live when it begins at 9 a.m. by clicking on the video player above.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside of a Canton home in 2022. Read claims she is being framed as part of a coverup involving several people including law enforcement.

Karen Read hearing

Read's first trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury. The retrial is currently scheduled to begin on April 1 with jury selection.

Tuesday's hearing will include arguments on several remaining motions. Judge Beverly Cannone will be determining what evidence will be allowed or excluded from trial.

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex described the hearing as "setting the ground rules" for the upcoming second trial. Debating and deciding the remaining motions is among the final steps before the trial can begin.

Karen Read federal investigation

A federal investigation into how law enforcement handled the case was launched by the U.S. Attorney's for Massachusetts, but special prosecutor Hank Brennan said in court earlier this month that the investigation has since ended.

Prosecutors in a new court filing pushed back against defense efforts to talk about the now-closed investigation into the case.

In the motion, the state said it has a "good-faith belief" that the defense instigated the investigation, saying it "actively participated in providing selective information and materials to the U.S. Attorney's office."

What has happened in the Karen Read case?

Cannone recently imposed a gag order in the case, applying to all attorneys. Brennan had asked the judge to impose sanctions on defense attorneys after they shared text messages in public court filings that were subject to a protective order. David Yannetti, one of Read's attorneys, called the move an honest mistake. Cannone did not issue sanctions, but did approve the gag order request.

Last week, a federal judge denied Read's request to drop two charges against her. The habeas corpus petition stemmed from Read's Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court appeal on grounds of double jeopardy. Read's attorneys had argued that jurors were unanimous on the charges of leaving the scene of personal injury and murder, but Cannone still declared a mistrial.

Also last week, a Massachusetts State Police trial board hearing also concluded for Trooper Michael Proctor, who was the lead investigator in Read's case. No determination has been announced yet about what discipline he could face.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old financial analyst who was living in Mansfield at the time of O'Keefe's death.

In addition to murder and leaving the scene of person injury, Read is also charged with manslaughter under the influence of alcohol.

She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.