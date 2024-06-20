Watch Live: Karen Read murder trial continues with focus on John O'Keefe's phone

DEDHAM – The Karen Read murder trial resumes on Thursday with testimony anticipated from a Massachusetts State Police trooper who examined John O'Keefe's cellphone after his body was found in the lawn of a Canton home.

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino, who investigated multiple phones and computers connected to the case, was on the stand Monday for direct questioning when court ended for the day.

On Tuesday, lawyers questioned three potential defense witnesses without jurors in the room. Judge Beverly Cannone is expected to decide, potentially on Thursday, if the defense will be able to call the witnesses. There was no court on Wednesday due to the Juneteenth holiday.

The prosecution is down to its final witnesses in the trial and could rest its case before the week is up.

Read is accused of hitting O'Keefe, with her SUV on January 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the snow. Defense attorneys argue Read is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

Will Karen Read take the stand?

The defense said earlier this month that when it gets the case, it expects to take about four full days. Now that it will soon be the defense's turn, many have wondered if Read herself will be called as a witness.

WBZ-TV first asked Read on June 13 if she's going to testify and said "Whatever the lawyers say I need to do, I'll do and I'm willing to go either way." On Tuesday, Read was asked after court ended for the day if she has thought about taking the stand.

"I have. I'd like to fill in some holes and correct some lies, but it's up to the attorneys and they'll make the call probably at the 11th hour and I'm there or not there. I defer to them," Read said. "I'm an outspoken person and I've never not been been able to speak up for myself in my defense except when it matters the most. I've got to rely on them and their expertise and I'll defer to the attorneys."

Who is Karen Read?

Karen Read is from Mansfield, Massachusetts woman who was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death. According to testimony in the case, the couple had a strained relationship.

On January 29, 2022, Read dropped O'Keefe off at a house party at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, which was owned at the time by now retired Boston police officer Brian Albert.

When O'Keefe did not come home, Read and two other women went out to look for him. They found O'Keefe dead, covered in snow outside of Albert's home.

First responders at the scene later testified they heard Read say "I hit him," though defense attorneys have questioned those statements.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. She has pleaded not guilty.