Watch Live: Karen Read case returns to court after debate over attorney conduct

The Karen Read case is back in a Dedham, Massachusetts courtroom on Tuesday for the first time since a contentious hearing last week and a motion to dismiss that was later filed by the defense team.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV in January 2022 and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home. Read has pleaded not guilty and accuses multiple people, including law enforcement, of trying to frame her. The high-profile first trial ended with a "starkly divided" hung jury.

What happened in recent Karen Read hearing

The case was last in court on February 25 for the continuation of a hearing that was suddenly halted a week earlier. Judge Beverly Cannone said she had "grave concern" over what the prosecution alleged was improper communications between the defense and witnesses Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler, who work as crash reconstructionist experts for ARCCA.

Wolfe and Rentschler testified during the first trial that based on their testing, O'Keefe's injuries were not consistent with being hit by a car. Both were hired by the federal government as part of the U.S. Attorney's investigation into the handling of the case. But the prosecution raised concerns that Wolfe and Rentschler had been paid by Read's defense and were not impartial as Read's attorneys said.

On Tuesday, Cannone asked Defense Attorney Robert Alessi why the payment record and invoice were not presented to her at the same time. Alessi says he was unaware that Wolfe and Rentschler were paid until Sunday, February 18, days before it was introduced in court.

Cannone responded by saying, "What you all know is one and the same." The motion remains unresolved as of Tuesday's hearing.

Much of last week's hearing featured the defense providing a timeline of its communications with the witnesses, and what it described as "misdirections" by special prosecutor Hank Brennan. Cannone did not make any rulings after the hearing.

Karen Read's motion to dismiss

On Thursday, Read's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the entire case, citing "extraordinary governmental misconduct."

A heavily redacted 147-page version of the motion was released to the public. It includes allegations of intentional video manipulation, withholding of critical evidence, not disclosing meetings with witnesses and jury interference.

No decision has been made on the motion.

Who is Karen Read?

Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Her second trial is scheduled to begin on April 1.