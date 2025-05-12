Watch Live: Karen Read investigator Yuri Bukhenik returns for cross-examination

Yuri Bukhenik, a key investigator in the Karen Read case, is back on the stand Monday for a third day of cross-examination from defense attorney Alan Jackson as the trial enters its fourth week.

Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Prosecutors say that in January 2022 Read hit and killed Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating, with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside Brian Albert's home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton. Read's attorneys argue she is being framed and O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home then dragged outside.

Bukhenik first took the stand on Thursday for direct questioning from special prosecutor Hank Brennan before Jackson took over that afternoon on cross-examination.

Yuri Bukhenik testifies in Karen Read trial

Jackson has attempted to highlight for the jury Bukhenik's relationship with Michael Proctor, who was fired by Massachusetts State Police for his conduct while handling the case. Bukhenik forfeited five vacation days for failure to properly supervise Proctor.

On Friday, Jackson had Bukhenik read texts between Read and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins, who the defense says is one of the men who could have killed O'Keefe inside Brian Albert's home.

Read talks about her up and down relationship with O'Keefe in the text messages. Higgins and Read shared a kiss a few weeks before O'Keefe died.

During cross-examination, Jackson asked Bukhenik how he would characterize the texts.

"My opinion is that it's an angry girlfriend trying to set up a hookup to hurt John," Bukhenik said.

Read said last week the prosecution is winding down its case, though it is not clear how many witnesses remain as attorneys for both sides are under a gag order.