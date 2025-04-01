Audit of Canton police finds deficiencies in Karen Read investigation

Karen Read's second trial gets underway with jury selection in Massachusetts courtroom

Karen Read's second trial gets underway with jury selection in Massachusetts courtroom

Karen Read's second trial gets underway with jury selection in Massachusetts courtroom

The town of Canton released the findings of an independent audit into its police force and investigations on Tuesday, the same day jury empanelment began in Karen Read's second trial.

An independent company, 5 Stones Intelligence, was retained by the town in November 2024 to conduct a "thorough review" of "crime scene protocols, professional standards, accountability processes, organizational structure, and other operational aspects" of Canton Police.

The audit was ordered by a town committee after Read's first trial ended in a mistrial in the summer of 2024 and revealed elements of a possible poor quality police investigation. For example, Canton Police officers testified that when they responded to a 911 call for the death of John O'Keefe, they did not secure the crime scene, used solo cups to collect evidence, and a leaf blower to move snow to reveal potential evidence underneath.

The audit was extensive, including review of department morale, internal affairs investigations, and more. The full copy can be found here.

Canton police audit findings

The audit did find inadequacies in Canton Police investigations in general, as well as the investigation into the death of John O'Keefe.

The report observed that first responding officers should have photographed O'Keefe's body at the crime scene in its original location before it was taken by ambulance. It also observed that all interviews of critical witnesses, including Jennifer McCabe, should have taken place at Canton Police headquarters and been recorded when a recording was consented to.

The report also found that Massachusetts State Police and Canton Police should have maintained a presence at 34 Fairview Road until a secondary search hours after the 911 call could be conducted.

Auditors analyze Canton police surveillance video

Regarding video evidence, the report concluded that Canton Police should have requested and turned over all surveillance video of Karen Read's SUV to lead investigators.

A photo of Karen Read's Lexus SUV at the Canton Police Department is shown during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court. Greg Derr / AP

Later in the report, the auditors analyze what has come to be known as the "inverted Sally port video" recorded inside Canton Police and presented at Read's first trial. It found that the mirrored image in the video is a "malfunction" that exists in at least three other cameras in the town of Canton, and the issue is not isolated to only Canton Police cameras.

As Read's second trial gets underway with jury selection, neither Read's defense nor prosecutors have indicated whether they plan to use any elements of this report as evidence in her second trial.

Canton police officers interviewed

The report also found that there is low morale on the force due to negative public sentiment.

"I love this town, and they used to love us too," one officer told auditors. "Those days were great, but they are gone."

According to the report, officers say certain "influencers" are are spreading false narratives about officers involved in the Read case and the Sandra Birchmore investigation.

"No one in this town will care about us until one of us gets murdered, even then half the town will probably celebrate that," an officer is quoted as saying.