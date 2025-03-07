Judge issues gag order silencing lawyers in Karen Read trial

Judge Beverly Cannone imposed a gag order on all attorneys involved in the Karen Read case on Friday.

In a hearing earlier this week, Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan asked the Judge to impose sanctions on defense attorneys for sharing text messages in public court filings that were subject to a protective order. Attorney David Yannetti said the move was an honest mistake. Judge Cannone denied the motion for sanctions.

She did, however, allow prosecutors' motion for a gag order, which will apply to all attorneys.

Defense attorneys have been vocal since the start of the case, speaking on camera with reporters. Prosecutors directly involved in the case have never spoken with the media on camera about it, but District Attorney Michael Morrissey did make a video statement regarding the so-called harassment of witnesses back in 2023. Now, no "extrajudicial" statements by attorneys will be allowed.

Here are the details of the order:

No lawyers shall release information about the case publicly if the lawyer knows or reasonably should know that it will have a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing potential trial jurors or witnesses in the case. No lawyers shall release information that the lawyer knows is likely inadmissible evidence and could create a substantial risk of prejudicing an impartial trial. No lawyer shall release protected information, including information subject to a protective order. Lawyers shall follow the Massachusetts Rules of Professional Conduct, including Rules 3.6 and 8.4.

Read's case will be back in court for more motion arguments on March 18.

Who is Karen Read?

Forty-five-year-old Read is a financial analyst accused of murdering her Boston Police officer boyfriend, John O'Keefe. She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

Her second trial is scheduled to begin on April 1.