Watch Live: Karen Read lawyer predicts "fireworks" for ATF agent Brian Higgins' murder trial testimony

DEDHAM - Testimony in the Karen Read case continues today with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent Brian Higgins expected to take the stand in the Massachusetts murder trial.

Read is accused of hitting and killing her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022. The defense says she is being framed and alleges a coverup involving law enforcement.

Who is Brian Higgins?

Higgins was at the after-party that night at the 34 Fairview Road home that was owned by Brian Albert. Higgins is one of three men the defense has suggested as an alternate suspect in O'Keefe's death.

The defense has previously shown surveillance video from the Waterfall Bar and Grille in Canton that seemingly shows Higgins and Albert play-fighting in the bar before the after-party.

Surveillance video from Waterfall Bar & Grille in Canton shows Brian Albert and Brian Higgins seemingly play-fighting CBS Boston

"It speaks for itself," Read's attorney Alan Jackson said about the video. "Two guys grappling, sparring, looking like they're fighting. Practicing fighting techniques."

Albert testified that the two were just "fooling around."

In a new discovery notice filed this week, the prosecution said five pages of Higgin's medical records have been provided to the defense.

When asked outside Norfolk Superior Court on Wednesday what to expect during Higgins' cross-examination, Jackson answered with just one word: "Fireworks."

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old Massachusetts woman. She was dating O'Keefe at the time of his death.

Read has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

What happened in the Karen Read murder trial this week?

The week began with contentious cross-examination between Jennifer McCabe and Read's defense. McCabe was with Read and Kerry Roberts when they found O'Keefe's body in the snow.

McCabe, who is Brian Albert's sister-in-law, searched "hos (sic) long to die in cold" on Google the morning of O'Keefe's death. McCabe testified that Read urged her to search hypothermia and how long it takes to die in the cold after 6 a.m. when they found O'Keefe's body. The defense says cellphone data show the first search actually happened at 2:27 a.m. and McCabe later deleted it.

Internet search results are presented by the defense as defense attorney Alan Jackson questions witness Jen McCabe as she testifies during Karen Read's murder trail, Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at Dedham Superior Court in Dedham, Mass. Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool

"Did you delete that search because you knew you would be implicated in John O'Keefe's death if that search was found on your phone?" Jackson asked her.

"I did not delete that search," McCabe answered. "I never made that search at 2:23."

Kerry Roberts testified after McCabe about finding her friend O'Keefe in a mound of snow. She cried as the prosecution played police dashboard camera video showing first responders arriving to the scene. Read wondered if O'Keefe may have been hit by a plow, Roberts recalled.

"She said 'Do you think I hit him? Do you think I hit him? And I said 'No I think you probably hit something, but we should go look for him," Roberts said.

Also testifying on Wednesday were two sisters, Laura and Marietta Sullivan, who both said there was tension and jealousy between the couple on a New Year's Eve trip to Aruba just weeks before O'Keefe's death.

Schedule for Karen Read trial

Court was not in session on Thursday. And next week after the Memorial Day holiday, the jury will only be in to hear testimony on Tuesday.

Experts tell WBZ-TV that both sides risk losing the jury as the trial is taking longer than expected.