Karen Read case in two different Massachusetts courts Wednesday

The Karen Read case will be the subject of two hearings in separate courthouses on Wednesday. First, Read will appeal a recent decision by the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court at federal court in South Boston. Once that is over, Read and her attorneys will head to Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham for another hearing.

Prosecutors accuse Read of hitting and killing Boston police officer John O'Keefe, who she was dating at the time, with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022. She has pleaded not guilty and argued that she is being framed by several people including law enforcement.

Read's first high-profile trial ended in a mistrial last summer with a "starkly divided" jury. Her second trial is scheduled to begin on April 1.

Karen Read hearings

Earlier this year, the Massachusetts SJC denied Read's request to have two of the three charges thrown out on grounds of double jeopardy.

Read is appealing the decision, and attorneys from both sides are making arguments on Wednesday.

When that hearing concludes, Read and attorneys will head to Norfolk Superior Court as they are scheduled to argue Read's motion to dismiss and two other items.

Karen Read latest

This is the second straight day of pretrial hearings in the case.

On Tuesday, special prosecutor Hank Brennan said during the hearing that he was informed by the U.S. Attorney's office for Massachusetts that a federal investigation into the handling of Read's case has concluded. WBZ-TV had previously reported that the investigation had closed.

"It is closed. It is over," Brennan told the court.

WBZ reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office again Tuesday following Brennan's announcement. Investigators replied that they have no comment.

Gag order in Karen Read case?

Also on Tuesday, Brennan asked Judge Beverly Cannone sanction the defense and to put any future defense motions under seal until it is reviewed for protected material. Defense attorney David Yannetti argued against the motion.

Cannone did not issue a ruling on the matter.

Who is Karen Read?

Read is a 45-year-old financial analyst who was living in Mansfield at the time of O'Keefe's death. She is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death.

