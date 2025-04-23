Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes with first full day of witness testimony

Wednesday marks the first full day of witness testimony in the Karen Read trial inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts.

This is the second time Read has stood trial, with a hung jury leading to a mistrial in 2024. Read is accused of hitting and killing her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe with her SUV and leaving him to die in the snow. Defense attorneys argue that Read is the victim of a coverup and is being framed by several people, including law enforcement.

Testimony began Wednesday with Kerry Roberts, a friend of O'Keefe who helped Read look for O'Keefe the night he died, continuing her time on the stand. Roberts started her testimony with direct examination on Tuesday and was still on the stand when court concluded for the day.

Kerry Roberts testimony

Roberts testified that when she arrived at O'Keefe's home, Read pointed out that the taillight on her Lexus SUV was broken.

"Karen pointed it out and said, "Look - my taillight. Do you think I hit him?" and I said 'No, what are you talking about?'" Roberts said.

Roberts said she remembered noticing there was a metal piece sticking out and that she thought someone might catch their jacket on it.

Once the group later arrived at 34 Fairview Road in Canton, they saw O'Keefe's body in the snow. Roberts said she began to dig O'Keefe's head out of the snow, then performed chest compressions.

She said she remembered O'Keefe's skin was cold, "like he had been there in the elements for a while."

Roberts broke down in tears when shown a photograph of O'Keefe's injuries that was taken at the hospital.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan, the former Whitey Bulger attorney who was not part of the first trial, played police dashboard camera video for Roberts, showing the arrival of first responders after O'Keefe's body was found. Read can be heard yelling in the video, which was played during the first trial as well.

Kerry Roberts, who was with Karen Read when the body of Read's police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe was discovered is questioned by Special Prosecutor Hank Brennan at Read's second murder trial on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in Dedham, Mass. Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool

What happened so far in the Karen Read trial

The trial officially got underway on Tuesday with opening statements. Brennan made the opening statement for the Commonwealth and attempted to use Read's own words against her. Brennan played video clips from previous interviews Read has given.

Brennan also said the temperature of O'Keefe's cellphone battery will be critical in the case, an element that wasn't raised during Read's first trial.

Alan Jackson presented the opening statement for Read's defense, saying "John O'Keefe did not die from being hit by a vehicle. Period."

Jackson focused on the investigation into O'Keefe's death, which he said was "corrupted by bias, corrupted by incompetence, and corrupted by deceit." The defense attorney also zeroed in on former Massachusetts State Police Trooper Michael Proctor, the lead investigator in the case, who was fired for his conduct during the case. Jackson called Proctor a "cancer."

After opening statements, Canton firefighter and paramedic Timothy Nuttall was the first witness called. He testified that he heard Read say "I hit him" at the scene after O'Keefe's body was found. In cross-examination, Jackson attempted to show jurors that Nuttall's testimony has changed over time.

Karen Read trial schedule

After a full day of testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, there is a half day scheduled on Friday.

Originally, Judge Beverly Cannone had ordered a voir dire hearing for the prosecution's crash reconstruction experts without jurors present on Friday. That hearing will now take place Monday instead, and jurors will only hear a half day of testimony that day.

Cannone said she believes the defense has continued to violate her orders about discovery with those witnesses and wants to hear from them directly.

ARCCA witnesses Daniel Wolfe and Andrew Rentschler were hired by the federal government as part of its now-closed investigation into the handling of Read's case. They testified that O'Keefe's injuries were not consistent with being hit by a vehicle and are expected to tell jurors the same during the second trial.

There have been ongoing questions from the judge and prosecution about communications between the witnesses and defense attorneys. Cannone said her latest concern is there appear to be 100 or more text messages that were deleted and not provided to the prosecution.

How to watch the Karen Read trial

Read, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury of death. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

