Watch Live: Karen Read trial resumes as judge approves interview video

The high-profile Karen Read trial is back in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts on Thursday for a full day of witness testimony. Judge Beverly Cannone started the day by allowing the prosecution to play a clip of Read's recent documentary appearance for jurors.

Read is accused of hitting her boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe, with her SUV after a night of drinking and leaving him to die in the snow outside a Canton home in 2022. Her defense says O'Keefe was actually killed during a fight inside the home, then dragged outside. Read's first trial ended with a hung jury in 2024.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan, the former Whitey Bulger attorney, is questioning witnesses on direct during the retrial, while Alan Jackson and David Yannetti have been handling cross-examination for the defense.

Text messages between John O'Keefe and Karen Read

Massachusetts State Police Trooper Nicholas Guarino, who will be recalled throughout the trial, is back on the stand to read text messages between Read and O'Keefe.

The first messages read were from January 28, 2022, hours before

"Tell me if you're interested in someone else. Can't think of any other reason you've been like this," Read writes.

"Nope," O'Keefe replies, adding in another message, "Things haven't been great between us for awhile. Ever consider that?"

John O'Keefe's friend testifies

Earlier, after two witnesses were briefly called to the stand to verify surveillance video from Canton bars C.F. McCarthy's and Waterfall Bar and Grille, Mike Camerano took the stand.

He was drinking at C.F. McCarthy's with O'Keefe and Karen Read for several hours the night he died.

Camerano had to leave to pick up his son around 9:30 p.m., and said that when he left C.F. McCarthy's, Read and O'Keefe were still at the bar.

Between 5 and 6 a.m. on January 29, 2022, he woke up to missed calls from his wife and from Read. Camerano later found out O'Keefe was missing, and drove to his house.

On cross-examination, Yannetti began by establishing that O'Keefe had never told him that was considering breaking up with Read. Yannetti also noted that O'Keefe and Read were affectionate the night of his death and seemed happy to see each other.

"You witnessed no bickering, no tension, correct?" Yannetti asked. "No," Camerano responded.

On re-direct, Brennan asked Camerano if he knew what was going on behind closed doors with the couple, if he knew if there had been any vulgarities exchanged, or if he knew if O'Keefe was trying to end the relationship. Camerano said no to all of the questions. Brennan asked if he knew of any jealousy in the relationship.

"I mean, they did everything together, a lot of things together. I thought at times you could see she didn't want other women around John," Camerano said. He stepped down from the stand after less than 20 minutes.

Canton paramedic concludes testimony

Canton firefighter and paramedic Daniel Whitley was the first witness on the stand Thursday for cross-examination, which he started Wednesday.

Whitley was called to transport Read to the hospital for an involuntary psychiatric evaluation after O'Keefe's body was found.

During his testimony in Read's first trial and Wednesday under direct examination, Whitley testified that Read asked him at one point about O'Keefe being out in the snow for many hours without a jacket.

Yannetti attempted to show that Whitley's testimony at trial is different than it was when he appeared before the grand jury several months after O'Keefe's death.

On re-direct, Brennan asked Whitley if he has any interest in the outcome of the case.

"I do not," Whitley said.

Karen Read interview clip

Near the start of proceedings on Thursday, a clip was played from the recently released HBO Max documentary in which Read says about John O'Keefe's mother, Peggy O'Keefe, "His mother leans over the kitchen island and says to me, 'I think he looks like he got hit by a car. He looks like he got hit by a car."

Brennan wanted to play the clip on Wednesday, but Judge Cannone sent the jury out of the room after the defense objected. Brennan said he wanted to use the video as consciousness of guilt evidence.

A screengrab of video played in court on April 24, 2025. Karen Read was speaking during an HBO documentary. CBS Boston

"This clip is obviously, very obviously and strategically being used to try to vilify my client with something that is completely irrelevant," Jackson said.

"The defendant should not be able to pick and choose which of her statements do not look good for her and do not look bad for her," Brennan said in response to Jackson.

Cannone did not rule Wednesday, saying she wanted to think over the arguments until Thursday morning. She did not explain her decision to allow the clip, simply telling Brennan "You can play it" before the jury was brought in for the day.

What has happened this week in the Karen Read trial?

Entering Thursday, five witnesses had taken the stand after opening statements were presented Tuesday to start the trial.

Timothy Nuttal and Whitley, first responders at the scene of O'Keefe's death, testified in addition to Guarino.

John O'Keefe's mother, Peggy O'Keefe, testified Wednesday, as did Kerry Roberts, a friend of O'Keefe's who was with Read when they discovered his body.

How to watch the Karen Read trial

Read, 45, has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and leaving the scene of personal injury of death.

