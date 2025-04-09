Watch Live: Karen Read jury nearing completion, at least 4 more jurors needed for trial to begin

Jury selection in the Karen Read trial could be nearing an end with opening statements potentially just days away in her high-profile second trial in the death of her Boston police officer boyfriend John O'Keefe.

You can watch the beginning of jury selection live on CBS News Boston by clicking on the video player above. When jurors start filling out paperwork, cameras are required to be shut off for the day.

Entering day seven of jury selection on Wednesday inside Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, there were six men and six women seated on the jury. At least 16 people are needed for the trial to begin.

Outside of court on Tuesday, Read told reporters that her expectation is that opening statements could begin early next week.

Prosecutors say Read hit and killed O'Keefe with her SUV and left him to die in the snow outside a home in Canton in January 2022. Read accused law enforcement and several other people of trying to frame her.

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol, and leaving the scene of personal injury and death. Read has pleaded not guilty and her first trial ended with a mistrial due to hung jury.

Karen Read jury selection

Jury selection begins each day as Judge Beverly Cannone gives basic facts about the case and reads a list of potential witnesses. She then questions the jury pool as a group.

Throughout the process, the large majority of prospective jurors have said they have heard of Read's case, which has gained national attention. Out of 47 people questioned on Tuesday, 45 had heard of the case and 27 said they had already formed an opinion.

After group questioning, candidates fill out their questionnaires. They then meet with Cannone and attorneys and are either added to the jury or sent home.

How to watch Karen Read trial

The Karen Read trial will be streaming live on CBS News Boston from opening statements right through the verdict.

