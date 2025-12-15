A jury has found Massachusetts man Brian Walshe guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe on New Year's Day 2023 in their Cohasset home.

Walshe now faces a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Sentencing will happen Wednesday, when victim impact statements in the case will be read.

The jury of six women and six men deliberated for about six hours before coming to a decision. Walshe did not appear to react as the verdict was read.

"This was a huge win for the prosecution, not having a body, not having a cause of death," WBZ legal analyst Jennifer Roman said. "They convinced 12 people beyond a reasonable doubt that Brian Walshe not only killed her, but he premeditated that murder."

During closing arguments on Friday, a prosecutor told jurors that Brian Walshe planned to kill Ana Walshe and hide the evidence because their marriage was falling apart and he needed money from her life insurance policy that was worth more than $1 million. The defense countered by saying text messages show the Walshes loved each other and were planning for the future, and that she died suddenly for unexplained reasons.

Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey, who had been criticized for his handling of the Karen Read trial, said this is the first case he can remember where a first-degree murder conviction was secured without a body.

"We did hear from Ana's sister and her comment was, 'justice has been served,'" Morrissey said.

What was Brian Walshe charged with?

Walshe pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder.

Jurors could have decided to convict Walshe on a lesser charge of second-degree murder if they believe he killed his wife but it wasn't pre-planned.

Just before the trial started, Walshe pleaded guilty to disposing of a body and misleading police. Judge Diane Freniere ruled that the jury could not be told about those guilty pleas. He has not been sentenced on those charges yet.

The prosecution rested Wednesday after calling 48 witnesses, including police investigators, forensic scientists, friends of the couple and a man who was having an affair with Ana Walshe. The defense did not call any witnesses, and Walshe himself did not take the stand.

Timeline of Ana Walshe case

On Dec. 31, 2022, the couple celebrated New Year's Eve at their Cohasset home with family friend Gem Mutlu, who said there was "no indication" of an impending tragedy.

Brian Walshe originally told police that his wife took an Uber or Lyft early on the morning of New Year's Day to Logan Airport to catch a flight to Washington, D.C. for a "work emergency." She was reported missing on Jan. 4.

Walshe was arrested on Jan. 8 after investigators found a broken knife and blood in the basement of their home. They also obtained surveillance footage of Walshe buying cleaning supplies at local stores, as well as a hacksaw and hammer that were later found in the trash.

Prosecutors have released internet searches that were allegedly made by Walshe around the time of his wife's death. The Google searches include "10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to" and "How long before a body starts to smell?"

Ana Walshe's body has never been found.