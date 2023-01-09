Friend who spent New Year's Eve with Ana Walshe: "No indication" of tragedy

Guest who spent New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe speaks out

Guest who spent New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe speaks out

Guest who spent New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe speaks out

BOSTON - A man who celebrated New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe is speaking out. Gem Mutlu was one of the last people to see Ana before she disappeared.

Mutlu described the night at Walshe's home as "festive" and said Brian made an "elaborate meal.".

"We hugged and celebrated and we toasted just what you do over new year's," Mutlu told WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald. "There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold."

Mutlu said Ana and Brian had been living in separate homes.

"She was commuting back and forth," Mutlu said. "She wasn't seeing the children as often as she would have liked, she loved everybody, she definitely loved her children dearly."

Ana Walsh and Brian Walshe. Courtesy Photo/CBS Boston

Ana was reportedly last seen leaving her home around 4 a.m. on January 1. Brian Walshe has been charged with misleading police during the investigation into his wife's disappearance.

"She was sitting next to me at the barstool at their kitchen," Mutlu said. "There was absolutely no indication that any modicum of a tragedy, of disappearance, or anything else could have happened that night."

Prosecutors said a bloody knife was found in the basement of the Walshes' home and Brian allegedly purchased hundreds of dollars in cleaning supplies after her disappearance.

Mutlu said he has been in close contact with police.