Watch Live: Man in affair with Ana Walshe testifies at Brian Walshe murder trial

A man involved in an affair with Ana Walshe before her death took the stand Thursday during Brian Walshe's murder trial on the fourth day of witness testimony. Brian Walshe is accused of murdering his wife and dismembering her body in 2023.

The 50-year-old Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. On the first day of jury selection, he pleaded guilty to improperly disposing of his wife's body and misleading police during the investigation. Judge Diane Freniere said Wednesday she has not yet decided if jurors will be allowed to know about those guilty pleas.

In opening statements, the prosecution and defense both acknowledged that Ana Walshe was having an affair with a real estate agent named William Fastow. He was the first witness called on Thursday.

Attorneys Kelli Porges and Larry Tipton are defending Walshe.

Ana Walshe's affair

Fastow took the stand Thursday morning. He said he has been a real estate broker for 20 years. He worked in Boston before moving to Washington, D.C.

He helped the Walshe family purchase a townhouse in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Fastow said they quickly became close friends, then started an intimate relationship.

Fastow said they would go to dinner together, attend functions, go sailing on his boat, and participate in fitness dates. He added that when they weren't together, they spoke nearly every day.

Fastow was asked if he kept his relationship with Ana Walshe secret.

"I did not, no," he said. "Ana felt it was really important that when Brian was to find out about the relationship that he would hear it from her. She had expressed great concern and I think she felt it would be a strike against her integrity to find out a different way."

Fastow said that in the summer of 2022, his relationship with Ana Walshe became more serious and he stopped seeing women other than her. They began to spend holidays together that year, traveling to Dublin, Ireland for Thanksgiving. Fastow and Ana Walshe spent Christmas Eve together in Annapolis.

Ana's flight to Massachusetts Christmas Day was canceled due to snow and she was forced to drive home, missing much of the holiday with her children. Fastow said Brian and Ana Walshe had an argument about her missing holidays.

"She told me they had had an argument about it and there were some points of contention," he said.

William Fastow, who said he was in an intimate relationship with Ana Walshe, testifies at Brian Walshe's murder trial on December 4, 2025. CBS Boston

Rulings in Brian Walshe trial

Before jurors were brought in for the day, Judge Freniere made two rulings.

The judge ruled that she will delay sentencing on the two charges that Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to until the jury has reached its verdict on the first-degree murder charge.

Freniere said the length of Walshe's sentence for those two charges would depend on if he his found guilty of murder or not.

The judge in a separate ruling decided that she would allow text messages between Fastow and Ana Walshe into evidence because they could show Brian Walshe's state of mind and potential motive to kill

What has happened in the Brian Walshe trial?

Walshe told police that his wife left early on New Year's Day to get a ride to the airport and fly to Washington, D.C. for a work emergency after the couple hosted a dinner party the night before. Investigators said there was never any evidence to support those claims.

For the first time during opening statements, his attorneys offered his explanation for what they say happened. Tipton said Walshe cleaned up from the New Year's Eve party, came upstairs and found his wife dead in bed. The defense attorney said Walshe panicked and decided to lie to police.

So far in the trial, jurors have heard police interviews with Brian Walshe while a massive search was underway for Ana Walshe in early 2023. Her body was never found.

The jury has also heard from representatives from Uber, Lyft and Jet Blue, as well as a life insurance representative who testified about how Brian Walshe served to benefit financially from his wife's death.

Jurors also saw photos of bloodstained items that police discovered inside dumpsters located behind Brian Walshe's mother's home. Testimony has also focused on Brian Walshe's allegedly violent internet searches.

The trial is expected to last three or four weeks.