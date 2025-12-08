Watch Live: Brian Walshe trial resumes with testimony about items found in dumpster

The Brian Walshe murder trial enters its second week with additional witness testimony Monday. A representative from the Medical Examiner's office is back on the stand to start the week, discussing pieces of evidence discovered in a dumpster during the search for Ana Walshe.

You can watch the trial live on CBS News Boston by clicking in the video player embedded in this article.

Brian Walshe has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his wife Ana, who was last seen in the early morning hours of Jan. 1, 2023. Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed his wife then dismembered her body.

Judge Diane Freniere told jurors on Friday that they likely have two weeks left of evidence to hear.

Richard Atkinson from the Medical Examiner's office was on the stand when court ended for the day Friday. He is back on the stand on Monday.

What has happened in the Brian Walshe trial?

On Friday, jurors heard text messages Walshe sent to his wife after he allegedly killed her. The defense attempted to show during cross-examination that messages leading up to the time Ana Walshe went missing appear to show a happy couple that was planning for the future.

The jury previously heard from a man who was having an "intimate affair" with Ana Walshe.

Who is Brian Walshe?

Brian Walshe, 50, pleaded guilty to charges of misleading police and improperly disposing of a body on the first day of jury selection. He denies that he killed his wife. Walshe's defense attorney argued in opening statements that he panicked when he found Ana Walshe dead in bed after a New Year's Eve party.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe murdered and dismembered his wife. They point to gruesome online searches, which allegedly wer made around the time of her death. The searches included terms like "10 ways to dispose of a dead body (if you really need to)."

Police have never found Ana Walshe's body.

If found guilty of first-degree murder, Brian Walshe faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.