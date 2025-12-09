Watch Live: Brian Walshe trial continues with scientist testifying about blood found in couple's home

The Brian Walshe murder trial continues today with a Massachusetts State Police forensic scientist expected back on the stand to answer questions from the defense about blood evidence found inside the couple's Cohasset home.

You can stream the trial live from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham when it begins at 9 a.m. on CBS News Boston or in the video player above.

On Monday, jurors saw photographs of bloodstained tools as well as Walshe buying a hacksaw, hammer and various cleaning items at a Lowe's in Danvers on Jan. 1, 2023 - the day his wife, Ana Walshe, died.

Blood found in Walshe home

Matthew Sheehan with the State Police Crime Lab testified Monday that when investigators searched the Walshe home on Jan. 8, they found several bottles of hydrogen peroxide and a knife. Sheehan said the knife tested positive for blood, as did stains discovered in the basement.

The defense countered that there was no way of knowing how the blood stains in the basement got there, and noted there was no evidence of blood found in the couple's bedroom or bathrooms near the bedroom.

Prosecutors also showed surveillance footage of Walshe at Lowe's filling his shopping cart with items like buckets, a mop, rags, a hacksaw and hammer.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said it was an important day for the prosecution.

"You know, what the prosecution told them they would be hearing and seeing evidence about in opening statements is now all coming together," she said.

Ana Walshe's death

During cross-examination on Monday, the defense attempted to make its case to the jury that her death could have been due to natural causes.

"People can experience sudden, unexpected death as a result of a neurological cause where they have, up to that point, not manifested any physical manifestation of illness, correct?" defense attorney Larry Tipton asked.

"Correct," Richard Atkinson with the Medical Examiner's office responded.

Tipton also asked one of Ana Walshe's coworkers if she was aware that in October 2022, there was a Legionnaire's Disease issue raised by the Department of Health at one of the buildings she managed. Theresa Marchese said she knew there was a health issue at the building, but did not know if Ana Walshe was physically at the building when it happened.

Who is Brian Walshe?

Brian Walshe, 50, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. He faces life in prison without parole if convicted.

Just before the trial started, he did plead guilty to charges of misleading police and improperly disposing of a body. His defense claims he found his wife dead in bed after a New Year's Eve party.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed and dismembered his wife, pointing to gruesome online searches allegedly made around the time of her death.. Her body has never been found.