Watch Live: Brian Walshe trial jury to hear from Gem Mutlu, friend who spent New Year's Eve with couple

Gem Mutlu, a family friend who spent New Year's Eve with Brian and Ana Walshe at their Cohasset home hours before she died, is set to testify in the Massachusetts murder trial today.

You can stream the trial live from Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham at 9 a.m. when court gets underway on CBS News Boston or in the video player above.

Mutlu's expected appearance comes after extensive testimony Tuesday on DNA evidence that prosecutors argue prove Ana Walshe was murdered.

Who is Gem Mutlu?

Mutlu is Ana Walshe's former boss in the real estate industry. He met her through her husband Brian. Days after she was reported missing in 2023, he spoke with WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald about the last time the three of them were together.

"We hugged and celebrated and we toasted just what you do over New Year's," Mutlu said. "There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold."

Mutlu said he left their home at about 1:30 in the morning. A few days later, Brian Walshe called and told him Ana Walshe was missing.

"Both Ana and Brian have been individually and together very impactful on my life. A part of me had this suspicion all along that there may have been foul play and that somehow just the story just wasn't adding up," he said.

Brian Walshe trial recap

For the first time on Tuesday, Ana Walshe's DNA was connected to items the prosecution said her husband used to dismember her and clean up the mess.

Forensic scientist Saman Saleen with the Massachusetts State Police Crime Lab testified that Ana Walshe's DNA was on a pair of bloody slippers, a hatchet, a Tyvek suit, a stained rug and several other items police pulled from the trash.

But the defense argued that blood and DNA could have been transferred between items after being placed in bags and pressed together in a trash compactor.

"We all see these shows where they can get a blood sample and a DNA sample off of the smallest, tiniest microscopic piece. That's not real life," WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman said.

The day ended with more surveillance footage showing Brian Walshe buying items including towels and bathmats at a HomeGoods in Norwell after Ana Walshe's death.

Who is Brian Walshe?

Brian Walshe, 50, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge in his wife's death. Her body has never been found.

He has pleaded guilty to charges of misleading police and improperly disposing of a body.

Walshe's defense claims that he panicked after finding his wife dead in their bed early in the morning of Jan. 1, 2023. The prosecution alleges that he killed her and is highlighting gruesome online searches he made around the time of her death.