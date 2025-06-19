Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey reacts to Karen Read verdict, "The jury has spoken"

The latest on the Karen Read verdict as the town of Canton looks to move on

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey issued a brief statement Thursday to WBZ-TV, his first comment since the verdict in the high-profile Karen Read trial.

Nearly 24 hours after a jury of 12 men and women acquitted Read of murder and other charges related to the death of Boston police officer John O'Keefe, Morrissey addressed the unsuccessful prosecution of the case for the first time.

"The jury has spoken," Morrissey told WBZ-TV.

Read was only found guilty of operating under the influence of alcohol (OUI).

WBZ-TV had reached out to Morrissey and the DA's office five times since the verdict was handed down just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, by email and attempting to reach him in person, but had not heard back until just before 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Special prosecutor Hank Brennan did not comment about the verdict when he left Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham on Wednesday.

In 2023, Morrissey released a video statement regarding Read's case. In the statement, which came before Read's first trial, the district attorney called for the end of "absolutely baseless" harassment of witnesses in the case.

"Conspiracy theories are not evidence," Morrissey said. "The idea that multiple police departments, EMTs, Fire personnel, the medical examiner, and the prosecuting agency are joined in, or taken-in by, a vast conspiracy should be seen for what it is - completely contrary to the evidence and a desperate attempt to re-assign guilt."

Adam Lally prosecuted Read's first trial for the Norfolk DA's office. The trial ended in a mistrial due to hung jury.

Brennan was hired as the special prosecutor in the retrial, funded by taxpayer dollars.