QUINCY - Among the gruesome details revealed at Brian Walshe's arraignment on Wednesday for the murder of his wife Ana was a lengthy list of online searches concerning the disposal of a dead body and crime scene clean-up.

Assistant Norfolk District Attorney Lynn Beland said that in the early morning of January 1, just hours after a friend left the couple's Cohasset home for a New Year's Eve celebration, Brian Walshe used his son's iPad to Google search "How long before a body starts to smell?" Beland also alleged that a few days earlier, Brian searched for the best states in which to divorce.

Below is a list of all of Brian Walshe's alleged Google searches, as detailed by the prosecution in court:

December 27

What's the best state to divorce for a man?

January 1

4:55 a.m. - How long before a body starts to smell?

4:58 a.m. - How to stop a body from decomposing

5:20 a.m. - How to embalm a body

5:47 a.m. - 10 ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to

6:25 a.m. - How long for someone to be missing to inherit?

6:34 a.m. - Can you throw away body parts?

9:29 a.m. - What does formaldehyde do?

9:34 a.m. - How long does DNA last?

9:59 a.m. - Can identification be made on partial remains?

11:34 a.m. - Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body

11:44 a.m. - How to clean blood from wooden floor

11:56 a.m. - Luminol to detect blood

1:08 p.m. - What happens when you put body parts in ammonia?

1:21 p.m. - Is it better to throw crime scene clothes away or wash them?

January 2

12:45 p.m. - Hacksaw best tool to dismember

1:10 p.m. - Can you be charged with murder without a body?

1:14 p.m. - Can you identify a body with broken teeth?

January 3

1:02 p.m. - What happens to hair on a dead body?

1:13 p.m. - What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?

1:20 p.m. - Can baking soda make a body smell good?