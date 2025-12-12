Watch Live: Brian Walshe murder trial turns to closing arguments before jury gets case

Closing arguments are set to happen in the Brian Walshe murder trial today before a jury decides whether he is guilty of killing his wife Ana Walshe in their Cohasset, Massachusetts home.

You can stream the trial when it gets underway in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham at 8:45 a.m. on CBS News Boston or in the video player above.

Prosecutors allege that Walshe killed and then dismembered his wife on New Year's Day of 2023, while the defense says he unexpectedly found her dead in their bed and panicked. Assistant District Attorney Anne Yas will give the closing for the prosecution, and attorney Larry Tipton will speak for the defense.

Brian Walshe defense rests

The defense made the surprising move on Thursday to rest its case without calling any witnesses. Judge Diane Freniere suggested that Brian Walshe planned to take the stand, but changed his mind at the last minute.

"Based on defense counsel's opening statement, it appeared that the defendant was going to testify," Freniere said.

At the start of the trial, Tipton told jurors they would hear evidence that likely only Walsh could testify to.

"You'll hear evidence that he then returned to the bedroom, intending nothing more than to crawl into bed with Ana Walshe, the woman he loved," Tipton said.

WBZ-TV legal analyst Jennifer Roman says the jury may be questioning why Walshe chose not to testify.

"It does seem like the defense strategy took a 180 during trial," she said. "But clearly the defense felt confident enough that the prosecution did not meet their burden of proof and they didn't feel the need to put anybody else on the stand."

Who is Brian Walshe?

Walshe, 50, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. During cross-examination, Walshe's defense has portrayed him and Ana Walshe as a loving couple that was planning for the future, while prosecutors have focused on gruesome internet searches and tried to prove that he killed his wife for financial reasons and because she was having an affair.

Walshe could face life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted of first-degree murder. Just before the trial began, he pleaded guilty to disposing of his wife's body and misleading police. The judge has ruled that jurors will not be allowed to know that Walshe pleaded guilty to those charges.

Ana Walshe's body has never been found.