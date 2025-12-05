Watch Live: Brian Walshe trial continues with trooper testimony on phone calls, texts about wife

The Brian Walshe murder trial continues today with a Massachusetts State Police investigator on the stand who looked at Walshe's iPhone and text messages about his dead wife Ana.

Trooper Connor Keefe testified Thursday that cell phone location data places Walshe outside an apartment building in Abington, where a man with a trash bag was seen on surveillance footage walking toward the dumpsters where Ana Walshe's clothing was later found.

Keefe testified that Walshe texted with people who were worried about Ana Walshe, including her sister, who told him "I think that you need to report this ASAP."

Keefe also testified that Brian Walshe searched "William Fastow DC real estate" on Christmas Day of 2022, days before Ana Walshe's death. Fastow testified earlier on Thursday that he was having an "intimate" affair with her.

Judge Diane Freniere said court proceedings on Friday will end at 1 p.m.

William Fastow testifies about affair with Ana Walshe

Fastow testified that he helped the Walshe family buy a townhouse near Washington, D.C., and soon became intimate with Ana Walshe. Fastow said she spoke highly of her husband and wanted to be the one to tell him about the affair.

"Ana felt it was really important that when Brian was to find out about the relationship that he would hear it from her," Fastow said. "She had expressed great concern and I think she felt it would be a strike against her integrity to find out a different way."

Fastow and Walshe spent holidays together, traveling to Ireland together for Thanksgiving and celebrating Christmas Eve in the D.C. area. Fastow said that he knew that missing holiday time together was becoming an issue for Brian and Ana Walshe.

"She told me they had had an argument about it and there were some points of contention," he said.

Fastow said that after his calls to Ana Walshe went unreturned in the new year, Brian Walshe called him and left a voicemail saying his wife was missing.

Who is Brian Walshe?

Brian Walshe, 50, has pleaded guilty to charges of misleading police and improperly disposing of a body, but denies that he killed his wife. The defense argues he panicked when he found her dead in bed after a New Year's Eve party.

The prosecution's case has focused on gruesome online searches Walshe allegedly made around the time of her death, including "10 ways to dispose of a dead body (if you really need to)."

Ana Walshe's body has never been found.