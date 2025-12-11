Watch Live: Brian Walshe defense rests without calling witnesses in Massachusetts murder trial

Brian Walshe's defense rested on Thursday without calling any witnesses, setting the stage for closing statements on Thursday. Walshe did not take the stand in his own defense in his murder trial as he faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his wife Ana.

The defense was set to begin calling witnesses in his Massachusetts murder trial a day after the prosecution rested its case. Instead, the day started without jurors in the courtroom as the defense said it would not call any witnesses.

Walshe is accused of killing his wife Ana, who was last seen early New Year's Day 2023, and dismembering her body.

Brian Walshe, 50, has pleaded not guilty to a first-degree murder charge. His defense argues that Ana Walshe died unexpectedly following a New Year's Eve party, and her husband panicked when he found her unresponsive. Ana's body has never been found.

On the first day of jury selection, Brian Walshe pleaded guilty to charges of misleading police and improperly disposing of a body.

Judge Diane Freniere ruled Thursday that jurors will not be allowed to know that Walshe pleaded guilty to those charges.

After eight days of testimony from witnesses, the prosecution rested its case Wednesday afternoon.

Who would have testified for Brian Walshe's defense?

There were eight potential witnesses on the defense's list who ended up not being called. They included several forensic and DNA experts and Tracy Miner, who is Walshe's former attorney.

Another person on the defense witness list was Michael Proctor. He was the lead investigator in the Karen Read trial but was fired by Massachusetts State Police for his conduct in that case.

Proctor was also an investigator in Walshe's case.

The fired trooper was fighting to get his job back, but withdrew his appeal when hundreds of thousands of files from his cellphone dating back as far as 2013 were discovered. Sources told WBZ's I-Team, the contents of the texts include racial slurs and inappropriate language.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Walshe faces live in prison without the possibility of parole.