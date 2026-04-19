Patriots' Day 2026 in Massachusetts: Here's what's open and what's closed.

Monday, April 20 is Patriots' Day, a holiday that's especially important in Massachusetts.

Not only is it Marathon Monday for the 130th running of the Boston Marathon, it's also a day to commemorate the start of the American Revolution.

What is Patriots' Day?

Patriot's Day has been a holiday in Massachusetts since 1894. While April 19 is the official designated holiday, it is observed on the third Monday of April.

The date marks the first battles of the American Revolution in Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts.

What's closed on Patriots' Day?

Public schools are closed in Massachusetts on Patriots' Day, as are all state, county and municipal offices and courts.

All RMV offices and Service Center locations are also closed Monday.

What's open on Patriots' Day?

Federal offices and courts are open Monday, as is the Post Office, because Patriots' Day is not a federal holiday.

Most banks, retail stores, supermarkets, restaurants and gyms will be open. Liquor stores are also allowed to open, as are cannabis dispensaries on what's known as the "4/20" holiday.

Patriots' Day events

Besides the Marathon, there are other annual events on Patriots' Day in Massachusetts.

The Boston Red Sox have their annual Patriots' Day game, starting at 11:10 a.m. against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park.

The town of Concord will have a parade on Main Street at 9 a.m., followed by a block party from noon to 4 p.m.

The Daughters of the American Revolution will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Battle Green in Lexington at 10 a.m. before a "Paul Revere arrival" at 12:30 p.m.

Patriots' Day MBTA schedule

The subway will run on a weekday schedule while buses will be on a modified Saturday schedule to accommodate the marathon.

The Commuter Rail will run on a special marathon schedule on the Worcester line, with all other lines on a weekday schedule. The $10 holiday weekend pass will be good for Monday.

The ferry and The Ride will be on a weekday schedule.

Copley Station near the finish line will be closed all day for safety reasons. More information is available at the T's Marathon Guide website.