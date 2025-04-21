Check the Boston Marathon 2025 results for winners, times, prize money and more

The 2025 Boston Marathon's four professional races are underway on Marathon Monday. The men's and women's wheelchair races were the first to take off on the course, followed by professional runners a short time later. Stay with CBS News Boston and WBZ-TV throughout the day for complete details on how the top athletes finished.

Boston Marathon winner

John Korir, like his brother in 2012, is a Boston Marathon champion.

The Kenyan broke the tape Monday to win the men's division after pulling away from the lead pack around the 20-mile mark and never relinquishing the lead. He won with an unofficial time of 2:04:44.

It is the first time the brother of a former champion won the Boston Marathon. His brother, Wesley Korir, won the 2012 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:12:40.

John Korir won the Chicago marathon in October as well.

Boston Marathon wheelchair winners

The winner of the men's wheelchair was not much of a surprise.

Switzerland's Marcel Hug, known as "The Silver Bullet" for his trademark silver helmet, crossed the finish line first on Monday to win the 2025 Boston Marathon men's wheelchair division for the eighth time.

Hug spent much of Monday's race all alone, several minutes ahead of the nearest competition. The perennial favorite finished with an unofficial time of 1:21:34.

Hug has become a staple of Marathon Monday. He won for the first time in 2015, and has become a regular frontrunner since. In addition to winning Boston eight times, the Silver Bullet has also won nine Berlin Marathon titles, the New York Marathon six times, and Chicago Marathon five times.

Susannah Scaroni of Washington state took home the title in the women's wheelchair division on Monday, a year after she was forced to withdraw due to injury.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 21: (L-R) Susannah Scaroni of the United States and Marcel Hug of Switzerland pose with their trophies after winning the 129th Boston Marathon Wheelchair on April 21, 2025 in Boston, Massachusetts. Brian Fluharty / Getty Images

This is not Scaroni's first time as Boston Marathon champion. She won the 2023 race as well.

There was a pack of several women's racers in the early miles, but Scaroni pulled away late to earn the victory comfortably with an unofficial time of 1:35:20.

Boston Marathon prize money

Winners are rewarded financially for their efforts on the course. In total, there is a pool of $1,214,500 in prize money.

The top Boston Marathon finishers of the men's and women's divisions receive $150,000 each. Runners that finish in second place earn $75,000, followed by $40,000 for third place.

In the wheelchair division, there is an increased prize for the 2025 race. The top winners will receive $50,000, up from $40,000 in recent years. The second and third place finishers will take home $30,000 and $15,000, respectively, in the wheelchair division.

Who won the Boston Marathon in 2024?

Sisay Lemma of Ethiopia led wire-to-wire and broke the tape with a time of 2:06:17 to win the 2024 Boston Marathon men's division. That was good for the 10th fastest time in Boston history. Fellow Ethiopian Mohamed Esa was second across the finish line at 2:06:58, while 2023 champion Evans Chebet was not far behind at 2:07:22.

In the women's division, Hellen Obiri of Kenya pulled away late to claim her second straight Boston Marathon women's race in a time of 2:22:37. She became the first back-to-back Boston Marathon winner since Catherine Ndereba of Kenya won in 2004 and 2005.

Sharon Lokedi finished second in 2024 at 2:22:45 while Edna Kiplagat placed third at 2:23:21 to give Kenya the top three spots in the 2024 women's race.

Hug took home a seventh Boston win in 2024 with a time of 1:15:33 during the 2024 race.

Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women's wheelchair division in 2024, becoming the first from Great Britain to accomplish the feat with a time of 1:35:11. It was the first World Marathon major win of the 22-year-old's career.

What is the fastest anyone has ever run the Boston Marathon?

The men's record time for the Boston Marathon is 2:03:02, set by Geoffrey Mutai of Kenya in 2011.

Ethiopia's Buzunesh Deba holds the women's record from the 2014 Boston Marathon with a time of 2:19:59. Originally, Kenya's Rita Jeptoo held the record after beating Deba that year with a finish of 2:18:57. In 2016, however, Jeptoo was stripped of her title because of doping. As a result, Deba was later awarded the 2014 win and record, but not the prize money.

For the men's wheelchair division, Hug's 2024 time of 1:15:33 didn't just set the course record. It also broke his own record that he had set the previous year with a time of 1:17:06.

Manuela Schär of Switzerland set the women's wheelchair record in 2017 with a finish of 1:28:17.