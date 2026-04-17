Boston Marathon 2026 weather forecast better for runners than spectators. Map shows conditions along the course.

The 130th Boston Marathon will be run on Monday, April 20 and the weather forecast for the 2026 race is decidedly better for runners than spectators.

We have literally seen and felt it all when it comes to the weather on Marathon Monday. We've had driving rain, frigid temperatures, sweltering heat and snow squalls. Here's a look at some of that history.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This year, the weather may be nearly ideal for most of the elite athletes. There is no significant rain or snow to deal with. Temperatures will be cool, largely in the 40s.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The one downside, there will be a gusty northwesterly breeze throughout the day. This is a crosswind throughout most of the course which generally runs from west to east.

Runners would certainly take this over a head wind (easterly), so it is far from the worst case.

Boston Marathon course weather forecast

Conditions will not vary much along the course. Many times, we have a warm tailwind through about Newton, and then runners hit a cooling seabreeze head on as they close in on Boston. This will not be the case this year.

Temperatures will slowly climb from near 40 degrees at the start line in Hopkinton to the mid-to-upper 40s by early to mid-afternoon in Boston.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Skies will be partly sunny with just the slightest chance of a few sprinkles.

Winds will be steady from start to finish between 10 and 25 miles per hour out of the northwest (blowing across the runners from left to right).

There's also a baseball game at Fenway Park Monday morning. The Red Sox will face the Detroit Tigers at 11:10 a.m.

Temperatures will range from the mid-to-upper 40s between the late morning and mid-afternoon.