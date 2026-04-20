Check the Boston Marathon 2026 results for winners, times, prize money and more

The first winners are crossing the finish line at the 2026 Boston Marathon on Marathon Monday. The men's and women's wheelchair races were the first to take off on the course, followed by professional runners a short time later. Stay with CBS News Boston and WBZ-TV throughout the day for complete details on how the top athletes finished.

Boston Marathon wheelchair winners

Switzerland's Marcel Hug, known as "The Silver Bullet" for his trademark silver helmet, won for the men's wheelchair division for a ninth time.

Hug's victory was a dominant one. He finished with an unofficial time of 1:16:05.

A short time later, Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women's wheelchair title with an unofficial time of 1:30:51. She broke the tape several minutes ahead of the competition.

It was Rainbow-Cooper's second Boston Marathon title. In 2024, she became the first woman from Great Britain to win the division.

Boston Marathon prize money

There is a prize pool of $1,284,500, which is an increase of $70,000 from 2025.

The pool is spread equally among men and women in the open, masters and wheelchair divisions. Included in the prize pool is a $50,000 course record bonus for open and wheelchair athletes.

Who won the Boston Marathon in 2025?

John Korir won the 2025 Boston Marathon, a feat accomplished by his brother, Wesley Korir, in 2012. The Kenyan pulled away from the lead pack around the 20-mile mark and won easily with a time of 2:04:45.

Sharon Lokedi used a late push and won the women's race with a time of 2:17:22. She fought off fellow Kenyan Hellen Obiri, shattering the course record in the process.

It was a familiar face taking home the men's wheelchair division. Hug, Monday's first winner of the day, won for the eighth time in 2025.

Susannah Scaroni of Washington state took home the title in the women's wheelchair in 2025. The victory came one year after she was forced to withdraw due to injury.