How to track runners in the 2026 Boston Marathon

Runners are set to pack the streets on Patriots' Day for the signature Boston Marathon on Monday. Hundreds of thousands of spectators are expected to line the iconic 26.2-mile route from Hopkinton to Boston. In addition to those watching in person, many more will be following along from home.

The 2026 Boston Marathon is the 130th running of the event and there are 30,000 people expected to run on Monday.

The festivities get underway at 6 a.m. with the military march. Next is the men's and women's wheelchair division starting just after 9 a.m., handcycles and duos at 9:30 a.m., men's professional runners at 9:37 a.m., women's professional runners at 9:47 a.m. and para athletics division at 9:50 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the first open wave of runners takes off from the starting line in Hopkinton.

In addition to coverage from WBZ-TV, there are several other ways to track runners and follow their progress on Marathon Monday.

Boston Marathon tracking app

The Boston Athletic Association's racing app is the best way to follow runners along the course.

As described on the B.A.A. website, the app features live runner tracking, interactive course maps, athlete leaderboards, and fundraising totals

The app is available for download in the App Store for Apple products. It can also be found on Google Play for Android devices.

Boston Marathon bib tracking

On the B.A.A. website, you can also use the tracking section to follow runners throughout the course.

To receive alerts when runners reach various mile markers, you can sign up through the B.A.A.

In addition, you can look up runners by name or bib number to find their progress. Once the race is over you can do the same to find their finisher information.

Ways to track Boston Marathon runners

You can also keep up with the Boston Marathon on social media.

The Boston Marathon has accounts on X, previously known as Twitter, as well as Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.