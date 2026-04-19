Boston Marathon 2026 road closures, parking restrictions and MBTA changes on Patriots' Day
It's time for the 2026 Boston Marathon on Monday, with this year serving as the 130th running of the signature race. Many roads through several Massachusetts communities will be closed along the 26.2 mile route, with a large number of parking restrictions in place as well.
You can find complete coverage of the Boston Marathon throughout the day, including information on the winners, and how to track your favorite runners.
When do roads reopen after the Boston marathon?
The timing of closures and when roads reopen varies from town-to-town. Below is a closer look at road closures for Patriots' Day throughout the Boston Marathon course.
Hopkinton road closures
The Boston Marathon gets underway at the starting line in Hopkinton. All roads in that area, along with Hopkinton Town Common, will close at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Police will close Main Street, Ash Street, Park Street, and Hayden Rowe at that time.
A short time later at 7 a.m., roads that lead to the downtown area will be closed to vehicles. Roads leading to downtown will be blocked off in the following areas:
- West Main Street at Lumber Street
- Wood Street at Elm Street
- Hayden Rowe Street at Chestnut
- Ash Street at Blueberry Lane
- Cedar Street at Legacy Farms North
- East Main Street at every intersection
Any roads that are adjacent to where runners, spectators, volunteers or workers are located will also be blocked.
Ashland road closures
Road closures are scheduled in Ashland for the area of Route 135 from 6:15 a.m.-1:20 p.m.
Framingham road closures
Route 135 in Framingham will also be closed from about 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Natick road closures
About four miles of the course stretches through Natick. As a result, Route 135 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until around 2:30 p.m.
Wellesley road closures
The Boston Marathon route runs right through the center of Wellesley about halfway through the race, entering town on Route 135 at the Natick line near Wellesley College. That's where you can find the signature "scream tunnel".
Roads will close at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the race. That is expected to be around 3:30 p.m.
Route 135 will be closed from the Natick line to Grove Street. Route 16 will be closed from Grove Street to the Newton line.
Police said that any vehicle parked in lots along the route will not be allowed to leave until the road is back open.
Newton road closures
Newton police will be closing a long list of roads from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. to accommodate the marathon.
Marathon route:
- Washington Street from the Wellesley line to Auburn Street
- Commonwealth Ave. from Auburn Street to the Boston line
- Commonwealth Ave. Carriage Lane from Washington Street to the Boston line
- All feeder streets along the marathon route will be closed 60 feet back from the course
Secondary roads:
- Beacon Street from Washington Street to Dorset Road
- Beacon Street Extension (North of Washington Street)
- Beacon Street from Hammond Street to Boston line (Residents only)
- Centre Street from Homer Street to Ward Street
- Chestnut Street from Beacon Street to Highland Street (Residents only)
- College Road from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Ave.
- Concord Street from Hagar to Washington Street
- Evelyn Road from 192 Evelyn Road to Fuller Street
- Fuller Street from Day Street to Evelyn Road (Residents only)
- Grant Ave from Beacon Street to Ward Street (Residents only)
- Grove Street from Washington to Moulton Street
- Hammond Street from Ward to Hammondswood Road
- Helene Road/ Cotter Road from Paulson to Fuller
- Homer Street rom Commonwealth Ave. to Centre Street·
- Lowell Ave. from Commonwealth Ave. to Hull Street (Residents only)
- Old Colony Road from Priscilla to Commonwealth Ave.
- Quinobequin Road from I-95 southbound ramp to Washington Street
- Walnut Street from Horner Street to Mill Street (Residents only)
- Ward Street from Hammond to Manet (Residents only)
- Woodland Road from Cheswick Road to Washington Street
Brookline road closures
In Brookline, several roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Beacon Street
- Chestnut Hill Ave at Clinton Road and Dean Road
- Washington Street at Park Street
- Harvard Street at Longwood Ave and Sewall Ave
- Saint Paul Street at Longwood Ave
- Sewall Ave at Marshall Street
Boston road closures
In Boston, roads won't just be closed on Marathon Monday. The race draws massive crowds into the city, and there are several events as throngs of people visit the city on Marathon Monday. You can find complete details on the map below, or on the City of Boston website.
Boston parking restrictions
Parking meters are free on Patriots' Day in Boston - that's the good news. The bad news is that parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday and Saturday.
Below are the parking restrictions for Marathon Monday and the days leading up to it.
No Stopping through Tuesday
- Exeter Street (east side), from Boylston Street to Blagden Street
- Blagden Street (south side, opposite side of library), from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street
- Blagden Street (north side, library side), from the BPL Driveway to Exeter Street
- Boylston Street (both sides), from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street
- Boylston Street heading easterly by Copley Square Mall from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street
- Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway
- FIREHOUSE ONLY: Hereford Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Public Alleys #443 & 444
- Exeter Street (west side), Alley 441 to Boylston Street
- B.A.A. VEHICLES ONLY: St. James Avenue to Stuart Street
No Stopping Sunday and Monday
- Clarendon Street (both sides), from Public Alley 436 to Newbury Street
- Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street
No Stopping Marathon Monday
- Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Isabella Street
- Beacon Street, Brighton (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line
- Beacon Street, Back Bay (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street
- Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted
- Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue
- Boylston Street (both sides), Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street
- Cambria Street (both sides), Boylston Street to the loading dock of the Hynes Center
- Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street
- Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street
- Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted
- Cleveland Circle (both sides, parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours
- Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street
- Commonwealth Avenue (south, inbound, side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80' east of Hereford Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)
- Dartmouth Street (both sides), Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue
- Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road
- East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
- Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue
- Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street
- Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street
- Hanover Street (both sides, for Patriots' Day Parade), Tileston Street/Clark Street to Battery Street
- Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street
- Nassau Street (both sides, for Tufts Medical), from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue
- Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue excluding the section already posted
- Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street
- Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street
- Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street
- Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street
- St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street
- Washington Street (both sides, for Tufts Medical), from Oak Street to Nassau Street
- Washington Street (east side/even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street
- Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted
- Bromfield Street (both sides, for Patriots' Day Parade) from Tremont Street to Washington Street
- Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side) for Patriots' Day Parade, State Street to Hanover Street
- Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)
- Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street
- Huntington Avenue (northwest side, odd side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue
- New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street
- Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street
- State Street (both sides) for Patriots' Day Parade, Congress Street to Washington Street
- Tremont Street (both sides) for Patriots' Day Parade, Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street
- Washington Street (both sides) for Patriots' Day Parade, Bromfield Street to State Street
Using the MBTA on Marathon Monday
If you are looking to watch the marathon and cheer along the route, the MBTA website includes a map of how you can take the T or Commuter Rail to some of the prime locations.
If you're looking for the shortest walks, some parts of the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line are less than half a mile from the Boston Marathon course. The Green Line C Branch runs parallel to the runners.
People are urged not to drive to the finish line or other popular viewing areas. MBTA stations feature daily parking rates in the range of $2-$15.
MBTA changes on Patriots' Day
Copley Station will be closed all day on Marathon Monday. Stations at South Street, Kent Street, and Saint Mary's Street will be closed from about 10 a.m. to 6 pm.
According to the MBTA, other stations could be adjusted or temporarily closed near the Boston Marathon finish line if warranted.
Red, Orange, Green, Blue and Silver lines will operate on a weekday schedule. They will also have additional service added before and after the marathon.
The Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line will operate on a special schedule with additional inbound and outbound trains added due to anticipated high volume of passengers. All other Commuter Rail lines will run on a normal weekday schedule.
There are also a number of bus route changes that can be found on the MBTA website.
For more information, visit the Boston Marathon guide on MBTA.com. Up-to-the-minute service information can be found by signing up for T-Alerts.