Boston Marathon 2026 road closures, parking restrictions and MBTA changes on Patriots' Day

It's time for the 2026 Boston Marathon on Monday, with this year serving as the 130th running of the signature race. Many roads through several Massachusetts communities will be closed along the 26.2 mile route, with a large number of parking restrictions in place as well.

You can find complete coverage of the Boston Marathon throughout the day, including information on the winners, and how to track your favorite runners.

When do roads reopen after the Boston marathon?

The timing of closures and when roads reopen varies from town-to-town. Below is a closer look at road closures for Patriots' Day throughout the Boston Marathon course.

Hopkinton road closures

The Boston Marathon gets underway at the starting line in Hopkinton. All roads in that area, along with Hopkinton Town Common, will close at 6:30 a.m. on Monday. Police will close Main Street, Ash Street, Park Street, and Hayden Rowe at that time.

A short time later at 7 a.m., roads that lead to the downtown area will be closed to vehicles. Roads leading to downtown will be blocked off in the following areas:

West Main Street at Lumber Street

Wood Street at Elm Street

Hayden Rowe Street at Chestnut

Ash Street at Blueberry Lane

Cedar Street at Legacy Farms North

East Main Street at every intersection

Any roads that are adjacent to where runners, spectators, volunteers or workers are located will also be blocked.

Ashland road closures

Road closures are scheduled in Ashland for the area of Route 135 from 6:15 a.m.-1:20 p.m.

Framingham road closures

Route 135 in Framingham will also be closed from about 7:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Natick road closures

About four miles of the course stretches through Natick. As a result, Route 135 will be closed from 7:30 a.m. until around 2:30 p.m.

Wellesley road closures

The Boston Marathon route runs right through the center of Wellesley about halfway through the race, entering town on Route 135 at the Natick line near Wellesley College. That's where you can find the signature "scream tunnel".

Roads will close at 8:30 a.m. and will remain closed until the end of the race. That is expected to be around 3:30 p.m.

Route 135 will be closed from the Natick line to Grove Street. Route 16 will be closed from Grove Street to the Newton line.

Police said that any vehicle parked in lots along the route will not be allowed to leave until the road is back open.

Newton road closures

Newton police will be closing a long list of roads from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. to accommodate the marathon.

Marathon route:

Washington Street from the Wellesley line to Auburn Street

Commonwealth Ave. from Auburn Street to the Boston line

Commonwealth Ave. Carriage Lane from Washington Street to the Boston line

All feeder streets along the marathon route will be closed 60 feet back from the course

Secondary roads:

Beacon Street from Washington Street to Dorset Road

Beacon Street Extension (North of Washington Street)

Beacon Street from Hammond Street to Boston line (Residents only)

Centre Street from Homer Street to Ward Street

Chestnut Street from Beacon Street to Highland Street (Residents only)

College Road from Beacon Street to Commonwealth Ave.

Concord Street from Hagar to Washington Street

Evelyn Road from 192 Evelyn Road to Fuller Street

Fuller Street from Day Street to Evelyn Road (Residents only)

Grant Ave from Beacon Street to Ward Street (Residents only)

Grove Street from Washington to Moulton Street

Hammond Street from Ward to Hammondswood Road

Helene Road/ Cotter Road from Paulson to Fuller

Homer Street rom Commonwealth Ave. to Centre Street·

Lowell Ave. from Commonwealth Ave. to Hull Street (Residents only)

Old Colony Road from Priscilla to Commonwealth Ave.

Quinobequin Road from I-95 southbound ramp to Washington Street

Walnut Street from Horner Street to Mill Street (Residents only)

Ward Street from Hammond to Manet (Residents only)

Woodland Road from Cheswick Road to Washington Street

Brookline road closures

In Brookline, several roads will be closed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beacon Street

Chestnut Hill Ave at Clinton Road and Dean Road

Washington Street at Park Street

Harvard Street at Longwood Ave and Sewall Ave

Saint Paul Street at Longwood Ave

Sewall Ave at Marshall Street

Boston road closures

In Boston, roads won't just be closed on Marathon Monday. The race draws massive crowds into the city, and there are several events as throngs of people visit the city on Marathon Monday. You can find complete details on the map below, or on the City of Boston website.

Boston parking restrictions

Parking meters are free on Patriots' Day in Boston - that's the good news. The bad news is that parking will be restricted on several streets in the Back Bay on Monday and Saturday.

Below are the parking restrictions for Marathon Monday and the days leading up to it.

No Stopping through Tuesday

Exeter Street (east side), from Boylston Street to Blagden Street

Blagden Street (south side, opposite side of library), from Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street

Blagden Street (north side, library side), from the BPL Driveway to Exeter Street

Boylston Street (both sides), from Exeter Street to Dartmouth Street

Boylston Street heading easterly by Copley Square Mall from Dartmouth Street to Clarendon Street

Blagden Street (north side), Dartmouth Street to BPL Driveway

FIREHOUSE ONLY: Hereford Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Public Alleys #443 & 444

Exeter Street (west side), Alley 441 to Boylston Street

B.A.A. VEHICLES ONLY: St. James Avenue to Stuart Street

No Stopping Sunday and Monday

Clarendon Street (both sides), from Public Alley 436 to Newbury Street

Newbury Street (both sides), from #29 Newbury Street crossing over Berkeley Street to #69 Newbury Street

No Stopping Marathon Monday

Arlington Street (both sides), Beacon Street to Isabella Street

Beacon Street, Brighton (both sides), Chestnut Hill Avenue to Brookline Line

Beacon Street, Back Bay (South side, Public Garden side), Charles Street to Arlington Street

Berkeley Street (both sides), Columbus Avenue to Commonwealth Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Belvidere Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Massachusetts Avenue

Boylston Street (both sides), Massachusetts Avenue to Dalton Street

Cambria Street (both sides), Boylston Street to the loading dock of the Hynes Center

Charles Street South (both sides), Park Plaza to Boylston Street

Chestnut Hill Avenue (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Beacon Street

Clarendon Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Columbus Avenue, unless otherwise posted

Cleveland Circle (both sides, parking area adjacent to Cassidy Playground & parking area adjacent to Sutherland Road) from Beacon Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue, 24 hours

Columbus Avenue (both sides), Arlington Street to Dartmouth Street

Commonwealth Avenue (south, inbound, side), Beacon Street (Kenmore Square) to 80' east of Hereford Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Lake Street to Chestnut Hill Avenue (inbound)

Dartmouth Street (both sides), Saint James Avenue to Columbus Avenue

Deerfield Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Bay State Road

East Dedham Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Exeter Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Fairfield Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Commonwealth Avenue

Gloucester Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Boylston Street

Hereford Street (both sides), Commonwealth Avenue to Newbury Street

Hanover Street (both sides, for Patriots' Day Parade), Tileston Street/Clark Street to Battery Street

Kenmore Street (both sides), Newbury Street to Beacon Street

Nassau Street (both sides, for Tufts Medical), from Washington Street to Harrison Avenue

Newbury Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Brookline Avenue excluding the section already posted

Plympton Street (both sides), Harrison Avenue to Albany Street

Raleigh Street (both sides), Bay State Road to Beacon Street

Stanhope Street (both sides), Berkeley Street to Clarendon Street

Scotia Street (both sides), Dalton Street to St. Cecilia Street

St. Cecilia Street (both sides), Belvidere Street to Boylston Street

Washington Street (both sides, for Tufts Medical), from Oak Street to Nassau Street

Washington Street (east side/even side), from Nassau Street to Kneeland Street

Blagden Street (both sides), Huntington Avenue to Exeter Street, unless otherwise posted

Bromfield Street (both sides, for Patriots' Day Parade) from Tremont Street to Washington Street

Congress Street (north side, Faneuil Hall side) for Patriots' Day Parade, State Street to Hanover Street

Commonwealth Avenue, Charlesgate West to Deerfield Street (outbound)

Dalton Street (both sides), Boylston Street to Clearway Street

Huntington Avenue (northwest side, odd side), Blagden Street to Massachusetts Avenue

New Chardon Street (both sides), Merrimac Street to Cambridge Street

Providence Street (both sides), Arlington Street to Berkeley Street

State Street (both sides) for Patriots' Day Parade, Congress Street to Washington Street

Tremont Street (both sides) for Patriots' Day Parade, Cambridge Street/Beacon Street to Stuart Street

Washington Street (both sides) for Patriots' Day Parade, Bromfield Street to State Street

Using the MBTA on Marathon Monday

If you are looking to watch the marathon and cheer along the route, the MBTA website includes a map of how you can take the T or Commuter Rail to some of the prime locations.

If you're looking for the shortest walks, some parts of the Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line are less than half a mile from the Boston Marathon course. The Green Line C Branch runs parallel to the runners.

People are urged not to drive to the finish line or other popular viewing areas. MBTA stations feature daily parking rates in the range of $2-$15.

MBTA changes on Patriots' Day

Copley Station will be closed all day on Marathon Monday. Stations at South Street, Kent Street, and Saint Mary's Street will be closed from about 10 a.m. to 6 pm.

According to the MBTA, other stations could be adjusted or temporarily closed near the Boston Marathon finish line if warranted.

Red, Orange, Green, Blue and Silver lines will operate on a weekday schedule. They will also have additional service added before and after the marathon.

The Framingham/Worcester Commuter Rail line will operate on a special schedule with additional inbound and outbound trains added due to anticipated high volume of passengers. All other Commuter Rail lines will run on a normal weekday schedule.

There are also a number of bus route changes that can be found on the MBTA website.

For more information, visit the Boston Marathon guide on MBTA.com. Up-to-the-minute service information can be found by signing up for T-Alerts.