Who were the top American finishers at the 2026 Boston Marathon? See the results.

It was a strong day for American runners at the iconic 2026 Boston Marathon.

Runners competing for the United States finished in fifth place overall in both the men's and women's professional races.

In the women's race, Jess McClain from Arizona came in fifth and broke the record for best ever finish by an American woman with her time of 2:20:49.

That time topped the previous record set by Shalane Flanagan in 2022. Flanagan had previously held the mark at 2:22:02.

Annie Frisbie from Minnesota ran in 2:22:00, which was good for eighth overall.

In total, four American women finished in the top 10. Emily Sisson, running for Providence College, was ninth with a time of 2:22:39. Just behind her was Carrie Ellwood, crossing the finish line at 2:22:53, good for 10th place.

Sharon Lokedi of Kenya won the women's division for a second straight year with a time of 2:18:51.

On the men's side, there were two runners for the United States who finished in the top 10.

Zouhair Talbi, who is originally from Morocco but lives in Colorado and competes for the U.S., was fifth at 2:03:45.

Originally from London, Charles Hicks trains in Oregon and competes for the United States. He was seventh in 2:04:35.

The men's winner was also a repeat champion. John Korir, whose brother won the race in 2012, earned a second straight title with a course-record time of 2:01:52.

Daniel Romanchuk was the top American men's wheelchair finisher with a time of 1:22:44, finishing second behind champion Marcel Hug by 6 minutes and 38 seconds.

Great Britain's Eden Rainbow-Cooper won the women's wheelchair race. Tatyana McFadden was the top American, coming in third just under six minutes off the pace.