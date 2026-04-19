These celebrities and notable runners will be at the Boston Marathon this year

More than 30,000 people from around the world are expected to run the Boston Marathon, including a handful of celebrities and other notable runners.

Here's a look at some of the famous faces that are confirmed to have entered the 130th Boston Marathon.

Suni Williams

Astronaut Sunita "Suni" Williams, who was stuck in space for 286 days before returning to Earth last March, will run the marathon as the 2026 Patriots' Award recipient. She ran the marathon while at the International Space Station in 2007, and also completed the Falmouth Road Race in 2024 while in space.

Chelsea Clinton

Chelsea Clinton, an author and the daughter of former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is also on the entry list. Clinton has run the New York City Marathon multiple times and was cheered on by her parents in 2021.

Zdeno Chara

Hockey Hall of Famer and longtime Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara is running the marathon again. He's run Boston twice for Team Hoyt, finishing in 3:30:52 in 2024. Six days after running that race, he set a new personal best at the London Marathon.

Des Linden

In 2018, Des Linden became the first American woman to win the Boston Marathon in 33 years. The 2025 Boston Marathon was her last time competing in a marathon as a professional.

Bryan Arenales

"Love Island" season 7 winner Bryan Arenales is an Everett native who is competing in the Boston Marathon for the first time. "Boston really isn't just another race to me," he said in a recent Instagram video. "It's memories, it's history."

Jeff DaRosa

Hometown band Dropkick Murphys will be represented in the marathon by instrumentalist Jeff DaRosa. He's running in support of the group's Claddagh Found, which supports veterans, children and addiction recovery.

Amby Burfoot

Amby Burfoot is the men's champion of the 1968 Boston Marathon who went on to become editor-in-chief of Runner's World. He is running the marathon again at 79 years old.

Laura Green

Laura Green, described as a "running comedian," has hilariously chronicled the challenges of training for Boston during one of the harshest winters in years on her Instagram.

Kristine Lilly

Retired soccer star Kristine Lilly, a two-time World Cup champion with the U.S. Women's National Team, is running Boston to raise money for her former teammate Mia Hamm's foundation.

Chris Herren

Chris Herren, a former Boston Celtics basketball player from Fall River, is now a motivational speaker on the topic of substance use prevention and wellness.