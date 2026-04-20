Runners share why they race the Boston Marathon, "it's an honor"

Runners who had just crossed the Boston Marathon finish line in Copley Square shared the reasons why they participated in the iconic race.

"It's such an honor to race," said New Hampshire runner Jane Palangas.

"I am running for those who can't run," Chad Toscano from Salem, New Hampshire said.

Raising money for charity

Thousands of people who run the marathon use the race to raise money for charities like Brunna Alves, who raised $12,000 for the Dana Farber Cancer Institute in her second Boston Marathon.

"A few people I know unfortunately passed due to different types of cancers. It is just my way to give back to them and their families," Alves said. "[The Boston Marathon] is amazing."

Dr. Tim Schindler, a neonatologist from Sydney, Australia raised money and awareness for premature babies.

"Not everyone knows about what these babies go through, how difficult it is for them, and not all of them make it. We need all the help that we can get to look after them, give them the best chance at life," Dr. Schindler said.

Jason Booher, 51, highlighted the consequences of drinking and driving. Booher survived a deadly bus crash in 1998 that claimed the lives of dozens of people after a drunk driver hit the bus. Booher lost his best friend in the tragedy.

"27 people didn't make it out of the bus and it just so happens, marathons are 26.2, so every mile is dedicated to one of those that didn't make it out," he said

Coach Ryan Calan, 36, from Arizona, chose to run on behalf of the Joe Andruzzi Foundation.

"I wanted to carry Old Glory all the way through for the people who are serving our country or have served our country. Just everyone out there, firefighters and police departments are so grateful for you guys," Calan shared.

Reclaiming the Boston Marathon after 2013

Many runners were present the day the bombs went off at the finish line in 2013 and have made an effort to reclaim the marathon from the tragedy.

"I had a guardian angel that day. I had a cramp at Cleveland Circle that made me stop for five minutes," 71-year-old Michael Brummer said. He explained he will run the marathon for as long as he is able. "I have run all over the United States. Nothing compares to this."

Running the major marathons

While some runners are on their way to completing the seven major marathons, London, Tokyo, Boston, New York, Berlin, Chicago, and Sydney. Mary and Mat Clothier just completed their fourth major marathon and will be flying home to run the London Marathon in just six days.

"I am feeling not too bad. He is feeling ruined," Mary Clothier explained. "We made the classic Boston error and went off way too quick."

Mat agreed, "I am feeling ruined."

Crossing the finish line together

Best friends Sydney and Caroline crossed the finish line together, excited to be reunited with family, having just received their medals.

"I am super proud of us," they shared. "It was wonderful, really hard."

Emma Pratt, from Dedham, crossed the finish line of her first Boston Marathon alongside her fiancé Nate Usage.

"Running brought us together," Usage shared. "It's something we leaned into in the last couple of years."

"It brought us closer," Pratt said. "We push each other."