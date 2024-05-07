When is Memorial Day 2024? All the best sales you can shop right now

CBS Essentials is created independently of the CBS News editorial staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getty Images

Memorial Day 2024 is only a few weeks away. That means retailers have already begun rolling out some of the biggest deals of the season. That means that you can shop steep price cuts right now on everything from speakers, TVs and Apple goods to major appliances, robot vacuums, kitchenware and much more.

Since there are so many sales happening ahead of Memorial Day, it can be easy to lose track of what's on offer. That's why we've put together this guide to the holiday with key dates and can't-miss early Memorial Day deals. Mark your calendars and get ready to shop. You know what they say: The early bird gets the worm, and there are plenty of worms right now, weeks ahead of the holiday.

When is Memorial Day 2024?

This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 27, 2024. It's coming up quickly (only a few weeks away), so if you're looking to shop some of the best deals of the year, keep an eye out for new price cuts and discounts as we update them at CBS Essentials.

What are the best Memorial Day 2024 sales?



Plenty of retailers will offer deep discounts and deals for Memorial Day. But we've been rounding up some of the best deals you can shop ahead of May 27. Here are the best deals you can shop right now that we've curated for you.

Is Memorial Day a federal holiday?

Memorial Day is one of 12 federal holidays observed in the United States.

What is open on Memorial Day 2024?

Since Memorial Day is a federal holiday, expect most banks, the post office and the stock market to be closed May 27. But most big-box and grocery stores will be open, including Kroger, Costco, Walmart, Best Buy, Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. Of course, you'll always be able to shop at online retailers no matter what day it is.

Do appliances go on sale for Memorial Day?

A variety of items go on sale during Memorial Day, including refrigerators, dishwashers, washers and dryers and ranges. But you'll also find price cuts on home goods like furniture and mattresses, high-ticket tech items like TVs and even kitchen equipment like air fryers, blenders and coffee makers.

When do Memorial Day 2024 sales start?

Officially, Memorial Day sales typically start the Friday before the long holiday weekend. However, as we've already seen, some retailers opt to begin sales much earlier, with some available now. That's why you're able to begin shopping discounts at specific stores right now.

Does Amazon have a Memorial Day 2024 sale?

Amazon has a Memorial Day sale, with plenty of discounts to be found at the retailer ahead of the holiday. Keep checking back to see new deals added to the event as we get closer to the holiday.