Hot and humid Father's Day weekend with chances of storms in Dallas, Fort Worth

Father's Day weekend in North Texas is starting out hot. High temperatures will top out in the low 90s on Saturday, but the heat index will reach triple digits dew points in the 70s.

Saturday will be a great day to go to the pool. However, cloud cover will be increasing and there is a chance for an isolated shower or storm during the day.

Father's Day will also be hot and humid. If plans include taking dad to the golf course, try to get an early tee time. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s in the afternoon, but the feels-like temperature will be in the triple digits once again.

There is a chance for storms on Father's Day. The activity will likely start in the morning northwest of the Metroplex and move southeast throughout the day. As of the latest forecast, the Metroplex could see some showers and storms around lunchtime. Isolated strong to severe storms will be possible, with the primary risk of wind speeds 50 to 60 mph.

A high pressure system will settle over North Texas next week, keeping precipitation chances minimal and slightly warmer than average temperatures in the mid-90s.