Jerry Jones to give State of the Cowboys news conference on eve of training camp. How to watch.

On the eve of Dallas Cowboys training camp, team owner Jerry Jones will address the media on Tuesday in his annual State of the Cowboys press conference.

Jones will speak from Oxnard, Calif., where the Cowboys have held training camp for the past 20 years. Most of the players flew in on a team charter flight on Monday.

Here are some of the topics Jones may be asked about.

Defensive overhaul and Caleb Downs

The Cowboys have made big changes on defense this offseason, after fielding one of the NFL's worst units last season.

After the team fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus following the season, Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer hired 34-year-old Christian Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles to the position. Parker was the Eagles' secondary coach, and the team finished with a top-five defense the past two years.

The Cowboys also spent their top draft picks on defense, selecting standout Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the 10th overall pick and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence from Central Florida with the No. 23 pick.

They also traded for veteran pass rusher Rashan Gary and picked up free agent safeties Jalen Thompson and P.J. Locke.

George Pickens contract

George Pickens, the Cowboys' No. 2 wide receiver, will be playing this season under the franchise tag after the two sides could not agree to a long-term contract.

The mercurial Pickens had a career year in 2025, his fourth in the NFL. He finished third in the league in receiving yards, totaling 1,429 yards on 93 catches, including nine touchdowns. He was also named a second-team All-Pro.

After some speculation Pickens could hold out from the team instead of play on the franchise tag, he showed up at mandatory minicamp in June, saying, "it's football first," and he will let his agent worry about his contract.

Pickens is due $27.3 million guaranteed this season. Another big year could set him up for a massive contract should he reach free agency in 2027.

Position battles

These are some of the big position battles up in the air going into training camp:

Left tackle: Tyler Guyton was put on notice by Schottenheimer that he would have to earn his spot. Nate Thomas, who started four games last season, his main competition.

Linebacker: Who will play middle linebacker, receiving plays from the coaching staff and getting the defense in position? The team never settled on one last season.

Running back: Can Javonte Williams stay healthy enough to take the bulk of the carries as the top running back? And who will be the main backup? The expectations are high for Jaydon Blue in his second year, but Malik Davis and Phil Mafah are also in the mix.

Home game in Rio de Janeiro

The Cowboys have nine home games on their schedule this season, but only eight of them are at AT&T Stadium.

The Cowboys are the designated home team for their week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It will be the first NFL game played in the city.

The Cowboys have only played one game overseas, the least of any team in the NFL; They faced the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in 2014. That was officially a road game, so this will be the first time the Cowboys have lost a home game to an international matchup.

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