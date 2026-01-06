Dallas Cowboys fire defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after leading NFL-worst scoring defense

The Dallas Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after just one season with the team, CBS Texas confirmed Tuesday morning. The move came two days after wrapping up their season, in which they allowed an NFL-worst 30.1 points per game.

The Cowboys (7-9-1) finished last in the NFL in scoring defense and passing defense and 30th overall, wasting one of quarterback Dak Prescott's best seasons for the league's No. 2 offense.

Dallas gave up 500 points for the first time in club history, allowing 511 for an average of 30.1. The only higher average was the 30.8 points per game given up by the franchise's winless expansion team in 1960.

The defense's six interceptions fell one short of the previous franchise low, and the 12 takeaways were the second fewest in club history. The Cowboys finished tied for 29th in the NFL with a minus-9 turnover margin.

The Cowboys' defensive woes were likely not helped by owner Jerry Jones' decision to trade star pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers ahead of the season.

It's the second consecutive season in which Eberflus has been fired; He was let go as head coach of the Chicago Bears in the middle of the 2024 season. Before taking over the Bears, he had been an assistant with the Cowboys from 2011-17 before going to Indianapolis as defensive coordinator

The departure of Eberflus means the Cowboys will have their fourth defensive coordinator in four seasons, following Dan Quinn in 2023, Mike Zimmer in 2024 and now Eberflus. Dallas' past five defensive coordinators have been former NFL head coaches.