Dallas Cowboys to play first-ever NFL regular-season game in Rio de Janeiro in 2026

The Dallas Cowboys will play a 2026 NFL regular-season game at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the league announced on Thursday.

The game in Rio will be part of an NFL record nine international games in 2026 across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums, the NFL said in a statement. A date and opponent have not been announced yet. The league said the Cowboys' opponent, along with date, kickoff time and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

"We are proud to welcome the Dallas Cowboys to Brazil for the first‑ever NFL game in Rio de Janeiro," said NFL Brazil General Manager Luis Martinez. "Introducing one of the league's most iconic teams to the Maracanã Stadium marks a powerful milestone in the continued growth of the sport worldwide. Bringing a regular-season game to Rio strengthens our connection to a vibrant and passionate football community and underscores our long‑term commitment to the market."

Brazil is home to more than 36 million NFL fans and is one of the league's most significant international markets. The announcement follows the NFL's multi-year commitment to bring at least three regular-season games to Rio de Janeiro over the next five years, reinforcing the league's long‑term investment in Brazil.

The NFL has previously played two games in Brazil. In 2024, the Packers vs the Eagles, and in 2025, the Chiefs vs the Chargers in São Paulo at Corinthians Arena.

Over 60 regular-season NFL games have been played outside the United States. London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto have hosted games to date.