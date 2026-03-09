Dallas Cowboys trading for pass rusher Rashan Gary from the Green Bay Packers

The Dallas Cowboys made their first big acquisition of the offseason in an effort to improve their league-worst defense.

The Cowboys agreed to send a 4th-round pick in the 2027 draft to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for defensive end Rashan Gary.

The Packers drafted Gary in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft out of the University of Michigan. In his seven NFL seasons, Gary has 46.5 career sacks and was a Pro Bowler in 2024.

Gary has two years left on his contract at $21 million per season. The Cowboys are expected to negotiate a contract extension with the 28-year old.

The Cowboys will need a much-improved defense in order to return to contention next season. They finished 2025 ranked last in the NFL in both scoring and passing defense, and 30th out of 32 teams in yards allowed.

The team brought in Christian Parker to be the new defensive coordinator after dismissing Matt Eberflus following the end of the season.

Also on Monday morning, the Cowboys freed up around $13 million in salary cap space by restructuring the contract of offensive tackle Terence Steele. The new deal reduces the remaining three years on his contract from $48 million to $33 million, but includes $22 million in guaranteed money.