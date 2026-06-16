Cowboys' George Pickens stands strong on no hold out plans

Dallas Cowboys fans can stop wondering if George Pickens will be the latest holdout or hold in for the franchise because on Tuesday, the receiver cleared the air by reporting to mandatory minicamp.

"It's football first," said Pickens. "You see what I mean, so definitely play football first, kind of like I did last year, and then worry about, well, let my agent worry about it really."

Going into his fifth year in the NFL, Pickens was hopeful to lock in a long-term deal with the Cowboys, but instead signed the franchise tag that only secures him for one year for $27 million. The tag does allow both sides additional time to explore a long-term agreement in the future.

"Whenever my agent tells me, I was just going off what he was saying, so like I said, me personally, I've been staying connected with the guys, still working out."

Head coach Brian Schottenheimer downplayed concerns about Pickens' absence from OTAs, focusing instead on the receiver's preparation and readiness as they finish the offseason on a strong note.

"The OTA and offseason program is voluntary," said Coach Schottenheimer. "This is one part that is mandatory, and he's not the only player who hasn't been at camps around the league. I think it just shows his commitment to the guys in that locker room and helping us win a Super Bowl."