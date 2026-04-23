George Pickens agrees to Cowboys' $27.3 million franchise tag, team source says, as long‑term talks stall

George Pickens has agreed to sign the Cowboys' $27.3 million franchise tag, locking in the wide receiver for 2026 as Dallas ends long‑term contract talks and signals he will play the season on the one‑year deal, a team source says.

"We're certainly fired up to have George on this football team," said Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president, chief operating officer, and director of player personnel, on Wednesday.

Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer has echoed those sentiments, saying he expects the Pro Bowl wide receiver to stick around.

It's not the first time for the organization, which also tagged quarterback Dak Prescott in 2020.

Trade options now on the table

With no long‑term deal coming this offseason, trade possibilities are now unlocked even as Dallas publicly says it wants him. His elite production gives him leverage for a massive extension in 2027 – whether in Dallas or elsewhere.

The 25‑year‑old wide receiver starred at Georgia, contributing to the Bulldogs' run to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round that spring.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 03: Offensive MVP George Pickens #3 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on after the 2026 NFL Pro Bowl game between the AFC and the NFC at the Moscone Center South on February 03, 2026 in San Francisco, California. The NFC won 66-52. Alika Jenner / Getty Images

Emerging as Prescott's top target

Pickens now heads into his second year in Dallas after coming over from Pittsburgh and quickly emerging as one of Prescott's most dependable and explosive options.

He capped his first season with the Cowboys by posting 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, the best numbers of his career.