George Pickens agrees to Cowboys' $27.3 million franchise tag, team source says, as long‑term talks stall
George Pickens has agreed to sign the Cowboys' $27.3 million franchise tag, locking in the wide receiver for 2026 as Dallas ends long‑term contract talks and signals he will play the season on the one‑year deal, a team source says.
"We're certainly fired up to have George on this football team," said Stephen Jones, the Cowboys' executive vice president, chief operating officer, and director of player personnel, on Wednesday.
Dallas head coach Brian Schottenheimer has echoed those sentiments, saying he expects the Pro Bowl wide receiver to stick around.
It's not the first time for the organization, which also tagged quarterback Dak Prescott in 2020.
Trade options now on the table
With no long‑term deal coming this offseason, trade possibilities are now unlocked even as Dallas publicly says it wants him. His elite production gives him leverage for a massive extension in 2027 – whether in Dallas or elsewhere.
The 25‑year‑old wide receiver starred at Georgia, contributing to the Bulldogs' run to the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round that spring.
Emerging as Prescott's top target
Pickens now heads into his second year in Dallas after coming over from Pittsburgh and quickly emerging as one of Prescott's most dependable and explosive options.
He capped his first season with the Cowboys by posting 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, the best numbers of his career.