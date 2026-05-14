NFL releases Cowboys' 2026-27 schedule with international game and marquee matchups

The NFL has released the full 2026–27 schedule, giving Dallas Cowboys fans their first complete look at every matchup of the upcoming season.

Several major dates had already been announced ahead of the release – including:

The Cowboys' international appearance in Rio marks another milestone for a franchise that remains one of the league's biggest global draws. The NFL has expanded its international slate in recent years, and Dallas remains a marquee destination for overseas games.

Here is the complete regular season schedule:



New York Giants – Sunday, Sept. 13 – 7:20 p.m. Washington – Sunday, Sept. 20 – 3:25 p.m. Baltimore Ravens(in Rio) – Sunday, Sept. 27 – 3:25 p.m. (CBS) Houston Texans – Sunday, Oct. 4 – 12 p.m. Tampa Bay Buccaneers –Thursday, Oct. 8 – 7:15 p.m. Green Bay Packers – Sunday, Oct. 18 – 7:20 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles – Monday, Oct. 26 — 7:15 p.m. Arizona Cardinals – Sunday, Nov. 1 – 12 p.m. Indianapolis Colts – Sunday, Nov. 8 – 12 p.m. San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, Nov. 15 – 3:25 p.m. Tennessee Titans –Sunday, Nov. 22 – 12 p.m. Philadelphia Eagles – Thursday, Nov. 26 – 3:30 p.m. Seattle Seahawks – Monday, Dec. 7 – 7:15 p.m. Los Angeles Rams – Sunday, Dec. 20 – 3:25 p.m. (CBS) Jacksonville Jaguars – Sunday, Dec. 27 – 7:20 p.m. New York Giants – Sunday, Jan. 3 – 12 p.m. Washington – Sat./Sun., Jan. 9/10 – TBD

Three preseason opponents have also been announced – Seattle, Arizona, and New Orleans – though dates and kickoff times are still to be determined.

A pivotal season ahead

The schedule arrives as the Cowboys enter a pivotal season marked by roster changes, contract questions, and rising expectations.

The Cowboys enter 2026 coming off a 9-8 finish in 2025, a season in which late‑year inconsistency and key injuries derailed early momentum and left Dallas outside the playoff field. The uneven close to the year prompted sweeping offseason changes, including a defensive overhaul and major roster additions aimed at stabilizing a team trying to regain its footing in the NFC East.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is coming off a productive 2025 season in which he started all 17 games and threw for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and a 99.5 passer rating, while adding 177 rushing yards and two scores on the ground. They also signed standout wide receiver George Pickens to a $27 million franchise tag for the 2026 season. In addition, they made Brandon Aubrey the highest-paid kicker in the NFL.

On defense, the Cowboys have focused on rebuilding their front seven following key departures in free agency. The team has invested heavily in young talent in hopes of improving a unit that struggled against the run in critical moments last season.

The schedule release also comes on the heels of a widely praised draft in which the Cowboys added seven players, including first‑round safety Caleb Downs and edge rusher Malachi Lawrence - both expected to play immediate roles in a defense undergoing a full overhaul.

Dallas continued that defensive focus on Day 2 with the addition of Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham, then rounded out the class on Day 3 with Penn State tackle Drew Shelton, Florida corner Devin Moore, Alabama edge rusher LT Overton, and East Carolina receiver Anthony Smith.

The team also traded for 49ers linebacker Dee Winters, further reinforcing a unit that has been rebuilt from top to bottom under a revamped coaching staff and a new defensive philosophy.

In all, the Cowboys added nine new defensive players this offseason, signaling one of the most dramatic defensive resets in franchise history.