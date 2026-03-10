Cowboys sign Texas native and former Longhorns safety P.J. Locke to one‑year deal, according to reports

The Dallas Cowboys dipped into free agency on Tuesday, landing Beaumont native and former University of Texas standout P.J. Locke on a one‑year, $5 million deal, according to multiple reports.

Locke, 29, is a physical, high‑IQ safety from Beaumont known for his special‑teams work and late‑career emergence as a reliable starter. He graduated from Beaumont Central High School before playing at UT from 2015 to 2018.

Locke entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Pittsburgh in 2019. After being released by the Steelers, he signed with Denver, where he primarily played special teams before earning eight starts in 2023 and 15 in 2024.

In 2025, Locke appeared in 16 games for Denver as a rotational safety and special‑teams regular, capped by a strong postseason that included nine tackles and an interception against Buffalo.

He has played 90 career games, with 26 starts, during his time with the Broncos. His most productive year came in 2023 under then‑Denver defensive backs coach - and now Cowboys defensive coordinator - Christian Parker, when he recorded 53 tackles, three sacks, and an interception in 12 games.

The Cowboys are expected to add him as depth in the secondary and as a core special‑teams contributor.

He joins a safety room that includes returning starter Malik Hooker and newly signed Jalen Thompson, who agreed to a three‑year, $33 million deal on Monday.

NFL unrestricted free agents can officially sign contracts when the new league year begins at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.