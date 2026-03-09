Dallas Cowboys reach deal with safety Jalen Thompson, building up their defense

The Cowboys are working to shore up their secondary by agreeing to a contract with free agent safety Jalen Thompson to a reported 3-year, $36 million contract.

Entering his 8th NFL season, Thompson has been a starting safety for the Arizona Cardinals the past 7 years, averaging 98 tackles per season the past 5 years with 9 career interceptions.

New Cowboys secondary coach Ryan Smith has familiarity with Thompson, having served as a Cardinals assistant coach the past 3 seasons.

Thompson was part of an Arizona secondary that allowed the fewest passing touchdowns (10) and the 4th fewest points in the league last year. The Dallas defense gave up the most points last season.

Earlier in the day, the Cowboys were finalizing a trade with the Green Bay Packers to acquire edge rusher Rashan Gary for a 2027 4th-round draft pick