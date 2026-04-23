With two first‑rounders, the Cowboys kick off NFL draft by taking safety Caleb Downs at No. 11

The Dallas Cowboys opened their draft by selecting Caleb Downs, a safety from Ohio State, with the No. 11 pick on Thursday night.

Dallas entered the night holding picks No. 12 and No. 20, a rare opportunity for a franchise that hasn't selected twice in the first round in more than a decade. The Cowboys moved up by dealing the Dolphins the 12th overall pick and two fifth-rounders – No. 177 and No. 180 overall – to select Downs.

Team officials have signaled for weeks that this draft is about volume as much as star power. With multiple roster needs and limited cap flexibility, the Cowboys positioned themselves to either land two impact players or use one of the picks to add more selections.

Scouting chatter around the league consistently linked Dallas to defensive help early, particularly a versatile, high‑IQ defender capable of anchoring the back end of the scheme.

About Caleb Downs

Caleb Downs might be the best defensive player in this draft, and the only reason he was still available for Dallas at No. 11 is the league's long‑standing tendency to undervalue the safety position.

But the 6‑foot, 206‑pound Downs is far more than a traditional safety. The Cowboys view him as the "quarterback" of their defense - a potential face‑of‑the‑franchise player with the versatility to impact every level of the field.

Downs arrived in Dallas with one of the most complete résumés in college football. He started 14 games as a true freshman under Nick Saban at Alabama, then transferred to Ohio State after Saban's retirement. Over two seasons with the Buckeyes, he started 30 games and helped lead them to the 2024 national championship.

Highly intelligent and mature beyond his 21 years, Downs gives defensive coordinator Christian Parker a movable chess piece similar to how Parker deployed Cooper DeJean in Philadelphia. In Cowboys terms, the comparison many inside the building make is Darren Woodson.

Downs is a rare safety who covers like a cornerback, tackles like a linebacker and blitzes like an edge rusher. Ohio State defensive coordinator Matt Patricia - a longtime Bill Belichick protégé - calls him "one of the smartest players I've ever coached."

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - FEBRUARY 26: Caleb Downs of the Ohio State Buckeyes poses for a portrait during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on February 26, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Logan Bowles / Getty Images

More on the Cowboys' draft approach

Analysts have noted that this year's class offers strong value in the 20–40 range, fueling speculation that Dallas could explore a trade down from No. 20 if the board breaks their way.

This outlook is based on themes from Bill Jones' Big Green NFL Draft Scouting Notebook, which highlights the Cowboys' emphasis on intelligence, versatility, and maturity on defense, as well as their need to add more top‑100 picks to address multiple roster holes. Jones also notes that the depth in this part of the draft makes a trade down a realistic option for a team focused on building volume rather than chasing a single star.

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NFL DRAFT - 1ST ROUND

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana - Raiders

2. David Bailey, Edge, Texas Tech - Jets

3. Jeremiyah Love RB, Notre Dame - Cardinals

4. Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State - Titans

5. Avrell Reese, Edge, Ohio State - Giants

6. Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU - Chiefs

7. Sonny Styles, LB, Ohio State - Commanders

8. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State - Saints

9. Spencer Fano, OT, Utah - Browns

10. Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami - Giants

11. Caleb Downs, Safety, Ohio State - Cowboys

12. Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama - Dolphins

13. Ty Simpson, QB, Alabama - Rams

14. Olaivavega Ioane, IOL, Penn State - Ravens

15. Buccaneers

16. Jets

17. Lions

18. Vikings

19. Panthers

20. Cowboys

21. Steelers

22. Chargers

23. Eagles

24. Browns

25. Bears

26. Bills

27. 49ers

28. Texans

29. Chiefs

30. Dolphins

31. Patriots

32. Seahawks