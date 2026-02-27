Dallas Cowboys place franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys have decided to place the franchise tag on wide receiver George Pickens, which will keep the Pro Bowler from becoming an unrestricted free agent on March 13, CBS Sports Texas confirmed on Friday.

When he signs the franchise tag tender, Pickens, who turns 25 next week, will be guaranteed a $28.8 million salary for the 2026 season.

Pickens had a career year in 2025. He finished third in the NFL in receiving yards, totalling 1,429 yards on 93 catches including nine touchdowns. He was also named a second-team All Pro.

The Cowboys and Pickens now have a deadline of July 15 to try to negotiate a long term contract extension. If not, Pickens will play the 2026 season on the franchise tag.