Cowboys turn to new coordinator Christian Parker to lead defensive reset

Within five months of the arrival of new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Christian Parker, optimism has emerged that a struggling defense may be on the brink of major improvement.

"We know we've got a long way to go to be able to compete and to do the things we know we can do as a unit, but we have a whole defensive staff who's hungry, who want to win and know how to win," defensive tackle Quinnen Williams said.

Cornerback Reddy Steward said Parker has already made an impact.

"I feel like he's relating to us well, and he does a good job — no matter who you are, if you're a rookie or a vet — he coaches us all the same," Steward said.

Parker, a former Eagles assistant, has risen quickly through the NFL coaching ranks and now faces a tough task with a roster full of new faces and high expectations. The team used two first-round picks to bolster the defense.

"If you're a coach, you're a teacher," Parker said. "We have to get guys caught up schematically, technically, fundamentally — all those things — and allow them to come to life."

One of the biggest questions surrounding Parker is whether he can handle the pressure of calling plays for the first time at any level.

"Well, every play-caller had to call his first play at one point in time, so I don't really think about that too much," Parker said. "It's going to be what it's going to be. The expectations are whether I'm 65 and a 20-year play-caller or 34 and a first-year play-caller — the result needs to look the same."