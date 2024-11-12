Watch CBS News
November weather worth watching, what the models agree on for the next tropical storm

By Jeff Ray

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Atlantic hurricane season does not end until the end of the month. Statistically, there is only about 5% of the hurricane season left when looking at the number of storms that occur historically in the last few weeks of the season. 

However, there is a storm brewing in the Caribbean right now. It is forecast to become a named storm (Sara) in the next 3-4 days.

Normally meteorologists would not be talking about a storm track a week out. What grabbed Jeff Ray's attention is that two of the main long-range models are in close agreement in their forecast of Sara for the middle of next week. This is almost unheard of for a tropical system this far in advance. Both models have Sara as a major hurricane striking Florida next Wednesday. 

Florida has suffered three hurricane hits already this season. Major hurricanes (category 3-5) are extremely rare in November in the Atlantic. There are only about ten examples in the last 100 years. 

The last one to hit Florida in November was ETA in the historic season of 2020 when there were more storms than names (hence ETA from the Greek alphabet). 

There is still a high degree of uncertainty. The First Alert Weather Team will continue to monitor and provide updates on this storm.

Jeff Ray
Jeff joined CBS 11 and TXA 21 in December 2010 as a staff Meteorologist. An avid gardener, you can catch his weekly Gardening 101 series on Fridays on CBS 11. Born in Lubbock, Jeff received his bachelor's degree in broadcast meteorology from Mississippi State University. He also holds a master's degree in science education from the University of Missouri at Kansas City. Jeff's broadcast career spans over 35 years.

