Freezing temperatures greet North Texans on Monday, temperatures to climb throughout the week

A First Alert is in effect Monday morning for temperatures near freezing across North Texas.

The coldest air of the season has arrived with lows in the 20s and 30s. Be sure to bundle up as you head out the door, a freeze warning is in effect until 9 a.m. for temperatures as low as 25 degrees.

Winds will also be breezy during the morning, making it feel more like 20 to 30 degrees.

There will be plenty of sunshine on Monday with a high temperature in the mid-50s, sitting well below average.

CBS News Texas

For Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the 70s with winds gusting from the south up to 35 mph. Due to the gusty winds and dry conditions, elevated fire danger will be a concern. Please avoid any activities that may cause a spark or a flame.

A ridge of high pressure builds this week, causing warmer temperatures. The high by Thursday will be around 10-15 degrees above average, in the low 80s.

The next big weather maker is on the way this weekend, timing of the system is still being ironed out, but it is looking likely for shower and storm development on Saturday and potentially Sunday too.