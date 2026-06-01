The trial of Karmelo Anthony is set to begin. Here's what we can expect.

Karmelo Anthony, the Centennial High School student charged with killing Memorial High School student Austin Metcalf during a track meet last year, is now facing trial.

Anthony, who is charged with murder, is accused of fatally stabbing Metcalf during a track meet at Kuykendall Stadium in Frisco on April 2, 2025. Both of them were 17 years old at the time. Anthony has claimed he acted in self-defense in an altercation.

The case has been marred by controversy, racial tension and threats, while drawing national attention, particularly on social media.

Anthony's trial is set to start Monday, beginning with jury selection. Here's an overview of how the case has unfolded and what to expect from the process.

What current reports tell us

A report from the Frisco Police Department said a witness told officers that Anthony came over to the Frisco Memorial tent in the bleachers, but Metcalf told him to leave the tent. At that point, Anthony reportedly grabbed his bag, opened it, reached inside and said, "touch me and see what happens." The police document said no one thought Anthony had a weapon.

One witness, per the report, said Metcalf touched Anthony, and another said Metcalf grabbed Anthony.

Anthony then pulled out a knife and stabbed Metcalf once in the chest before running away, according to police. At that point, Metcalf grabbed his chest and told everyone to get help, one witness said.

What's happened since then

Metcalf was laid to rest about 10 days after the stabbing. Two days after that, Anthony was released from jail after his bond was reduced to $250,000 from $1 million. He was placed under house arrest at his parents' home.

The Frisco Independent School District released surveillance video of the incident in June 2025, but only allowed some members of the media to view the video under Texas open records law. CBS News Texas investigative producer Kelsy Mittauer watched the video in person and was only allowed to take written notes.

That same month, Anthony was indicted on the murder charge by a grand jury.

Earlier this month, Austin Metcalf's twin brother Hunter Metcalf, graduated from Memorial High School. He accepted Austin Metcalf's diploma on his behalf as a way of honoring Austin Metcalf posthumously.

Take a closer look at the full timeline of events here.

Rules set for the trial

On April 18, 2026, Collin County District Judge John Roach issued strict rules for the media and the public who are interested in following the trial. He wrote that the case "has generated substantial public and media attention and ... unrestricted access or activity may compromise courtroom security, juror privacy, and the Defendant's right to fair trial."

Notably, he prohibited live streaming and any audio or video recording. Media members will be able to take notes on laptops with the court's approval. A few weeks later, Roach amended the order to clarify that cell phones will be prohibited in the courtroom.

People who attend the trial will also be prohibited from reacting, gesturing, wearing distracting clothing or otherwise disrupting the proceedings.

The order also laid out rules for protests or other demonstrations, restricting them to certain areas outside of the court house. All attendees will go through security screening, and congregating in hallways will not be allowed.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office will enforce the rules.

In July 2025, Roach also issued a gag order in the case, applying to anyone associated with the defense or the prosecution on the case.

Calls for calm amid harassment, misinformation

Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis has urged the community to focus on justice over emotion.

"Let's remember that the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and principle," Willis said. "That's what we're committed to, and that's what this case deserves."

Anthony's defense attorney, Mike Howard, echoed those sentiments.

"We understand that this case has sparked strong reactions," Howard said. "Please remember that there are real human beings, kids, on both sides of this case."

Both the Metcalf and Anthony families have reported being harassed with swatting calls. Jeff Metcalf, Austin Metcalf's father, said he had to leave his job. Kala Hayes, Anthony's mother, said her husband had to take leave as well.

Both the victim and the suspect's families have had their home addresses posted online and have received threats. Extra security was present at the funeral of Austin Metcalf due to online posts.

Misinformation has also swirled on social media. High-profile X accounts (formerly Twitter), including @EndWokeness and @LibsofTikTok, quickly amplified the incident just hours after it occurred on April 2, claiming it received "zero national outrage" and didn't "fit the narrative." These posts garnered nearly 50 million views.

Soon after, a fake X account posing as the Frisco Police Chief began disseminating fabricated details about the investigation. The next day, a fake autopsy report surfaced on Facebook, falsely claiming drugs were involved. The disinformation continued to spread, with fake Instagram screenshots of guns further fueling anger and uncertainty.