Public patience urged as Karmelo Anthony indicted for deadly Frisco ISD track meet stabbing

Calls for calm as Karmelo Anthony indicted for murder in fatal Frisco ISD stabbing

In less than 90 days, Karmelo Anthony was indicted for first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet, and officials call for patience and justice over emotion.

It was 83 days, to be exact, from the day Frisco police said Austin Metcalf was killed at that track meet until Tuesday, when Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis announced the indictment.

"Earlier this spring, our community was shaken by what happened at a school track meet in Frisco, the violent loss of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf," Willis said.

Willis said his team has been presenting evidence to the grand jury for the indictment, which could carry a prison sentence of 5 to 99 years if a conviction is obtained.

In a statement to CBS News Texas, Austin Metcalf's father, Jeff, said he's pleased the process is moving forward.

"With the first-degree murder indictment, it now goes into the court system," said Jeff Metcalf. "I fully believe that justice will be served for Austin Metcalf. I look forward to the forthcoming trial. But it will never bring my son back."

Anthony's defense attorney, Mike Howard, described the indictment as expected, routine, and procedural.

"Of course, Karmelo looks forward to his day in court. It's only in a trial that a jury will hear the full story, one that includes critical facts and context that the grand jury simply didn't get to hear," Howard said.

The deadly Frisco ISD track meet stabbing

According to police, the incident happened on the morning of April 2 at a track meet at Frisco ISD's Kuykendall Stadium. Witnesses told investigators there was a confrontation between Austin Metcalf and Anthony. It ended with 17-year-old Austin Metcalf being stabbed once in the chest. He would not survive.

Anthony was arrested and faced a charge of murder. Also 17 years old at the time of the stabbing, Anthony was given a $1 million bond. By April 14, Anthony's bond was reduced with the condition of house arrest for his release. The teen currently remains on the same bond conditions.

Copies of the indictment are expected to be released by Thursday, court officials said. In the meantime, both sides await the assignment of a judge for the case.

"The family is just experiencing this for the first time," said Dominique Alexander, the president and CEO of the Next Generation Action Network. "So they don't really know how to digest this situation, but they're just taking it day by day."

Alexander is also an Anthony family spokesperson. According to the non-profit leader, NGAN got involved because the alleged crime at the track became a matter of race.

"It's been a very contentious case. It's been a very racially motivated case," Alexander said. "It was one of the reasons why NGAN got involved with the case, because of all of the social media, all of the narratives that were going around the case, the opinions before people even knew what was going on."

District Attorney Greg Willis urges justice over emotion

Willis, who believes this is a case of murder, said he was aware the case struck a nerve in Collin County and beyond. Yet, the DA advised justice over emotion.

"Let's remember that the justice system works best when it moves with steadiness and principle," Willis said. "That's what we're committed to, and that's what this case deserves."

Howard, who thinks his client was defending himself, also recognizes the case's strong lure.

"We understand that this case has sparked strong reactions," Howard said. "Please remember that there are real human beings, kids, on both sides of this case."