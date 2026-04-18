Judge tightens media access and security rules for upcoming Karmelo Anthony trial in Austin Metcalf's death

A Collin County judge has imposed strict rules on media access, security, and courtroom conduct in advance of the trial of Karmelo Anthony, the teen accused of fatally stabbing fellow student Austin Metcalf during a Frisco ISD track meet in April 2025.

296th District Court Judge John Roach Jr. signed the order Friday, citing intense public interest and the need to protect jurors, witnesses, and the defendant's right to a fair proceeding.

The trial is scheduled to begin Monday, June 1, according to Collin County court records.

Witnesses told police the two 17-year-olds had argued during the meet, that Metcalf pushed Anthony, and that Anthony then stabbed him once in the chest. Anthony immediately complied with the officers, and while being detained, reportedly acknowledged what happened and asked whether Metcalf would survive and whether the incident might be considered self‑defense.

Anthony is facing a first-degree murder charge.

The case has drawn widespread public attention, generating intense community reaction, extensive online discussion, and sustained media coverage – factors that led the court to issue a gag order last year.

In his order, Roach cited Sheppard v. Maxwell and found that restrictions are necessary to protect the defendant's right to a fair trial, juror privacy, and courtroom security.

According to the order:

The courtroom will open daily at 8:30 a.m., with staggered entry: media at 8:30, family at 8:40, and the public at 8:50. Doors will close at 9 a.m., with no late entry until recess.

Only nine media members may be inside the courtroom at one time, and the Collin County Public Information Office (PIO) will control all credentialing and seating.

Photography, video, audio recording, livestreaming, and any electronic capture of proceedings will be prohibited. Devices may be used only for silent note‑taking with court approval.

No one may photograph, record, identify, or contact witnesses, prospective witnesses, jurors, or prospective jurors. Interviews with them are barred until after the trial and only if they agree.

Media interviews are banned inside the courtroom, hallways, and restricted areas. Interviews must occur only in designated zones coordinated through the county PIO.

Strict decorum rules apply: no reactions, gestures, talking, unrelated reading, food, drink, or distracting attire. No signs or demonstrative materials are allowed.

Only authorized individuals may enter the area beyond the bar, including counsel, parties, court staff, law enforcement, witnesses, and jurors.

All attendees must pass security screening, and additional measures may be implemented. Congregating in hallways or blocking courthouse operations is prohibited.

Trial exhibits will not be released to the public or media until the trial concludes.

Violations may result in immediate removal, loss of media credentials, or contempt sanctions without warning.

Roach ordered the Collin County Sheriff's Office to enforce the rules and noted the court may modify the order at any time.

If convicted, Anthony could face a possible sentence of 5-99 years or life in prison. In the Texas criminal justice system, 17-year-olds are considered adults.